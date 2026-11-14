US court releases DUI suspect after officer uses AI to write police report

An Arizona court in the United States released a man accused of driving under the influence (DUI) after a judge questioned the reliability of a police report prepared with artificial intelligence (AI). An Arizona judge freed a DUI suspect after concerns over AI-assisted police documentation raised doubts about probable cause. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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The court found that it could not establish probable cause because it was unclear how much of the arresting officer's report had been generated by AI.

According to a report by ABC15, Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Daniel Fenzel ordered the release of 37-year-old Anthony Edward Rene Quidera following his arrest on October 29.

What led to the arrest? Quidera was arrested after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper allegedly spotted his Dodge Charger travelling at more than 100 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 10 in Phoenix.

The officer claimed that Quidera had failed to maintain his lane and was driving along the motorway's left shoulder.

According to ABC News, the trooper reported smelling alcohol on Quidera's breath and finding several open containers inside his vehicle.

The officer also alleged that Quidera displayed six indicators of impairment during a field sobriety test. However, the police report's disclosure about AI assistance raised concerns during the court proceedings.

Why did the judge release the suspect? The report included a disclaimer stating, "This report was generated with assistance from Truleo AI."

Fenzel questioned whether the factual allegations had been written by the officer or partly produced by generative AI.

Without access to the officer's original account, the court could not determine how extensively the technology had contributed to the report.

"The court is unable to determine probable cause at this time," Fenzel said.

However, the ruling did not prevent prosecutors from pursuing the charges.

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Police department explains AI use The Arizona Department of Public Safety defended its use of AI-assisted reporting tools.

Department representative Raul Garcia told ABC News that officers remained responsible for verifying information before submitting reports.

He explained that officers must check AI-generated drafts against body-camera recordings and other available evidence. Supervisors must also review the reports before they become official records.

Meanwhile, Arizona's Family reported that Quidera was scheduled to appear for arraignment on November 12 but failed to attend.

He continued to face allegations involving DUI, speeding and possession of an open alcohol container.