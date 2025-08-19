US man explains why Americans struggle with obesity and poor health compared to Europeans. Watch

An American content creator has sparked discussion online after criticising the lifestyle habits of people in the United States. The video, shared by Adam, a US-based traveller known on Instagram as ‘trvlking’, has since attracted thousands of views and numerous reactions. A US man went viral after saying Americans are fat and unhealthy because cities lack walkability, unlike Europe where daily routines involve walking.(Instagram/trvlking)

In the short clip, Adam can be heard saying, “Here is the reason why Americans are so fat and unhealthy. Right now I am in Spain and I am walking home from the coffee shop. Earlier I walked to the supermarket, and later tonight I will walk to the gym. In the US, nobody walks anywhere, but here in Europe, it is just a part of your daily routine. So whereas in the US you have to actually make an effort to get 10,000 steps a day, in Europe it just happens naturally. And if you ask me, this is just a better way to live.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The text overlay on the video reads, “Why Americans are fat and ugly.”

Critique of American city design

Expanding on his thoughts in the caption, Adam wrote, “Here’s why Americans are fat and unhealthy: To put it simply, there is no reason to walk anywhere in the US. It is almost never practical to walk to the store, cafe, or anywhere else because most cities were designed for cars instead of walkability. In many other places, people are walking constantly just doing their daily activities—getting coffee, going to work, buying groceries. This is one of the big factors leading to the health problems we have in the US. It is one of the reasons I left.”

The clip has attracted more than 7,000 views and several reactions from viewers, many of whom offered their own perspective on his observation.

Viewers weigh in

One user reflected, “Not saying I disagree, but we should also recognise that most cities and places in the US are not walkable to begin with.”

Another observed, “In the US people look at you strange if you are walking. It is crazy.”

A third added, “People in America will lose their minds over having to walk 25 minutes.”

New Yorkers also joined the conversation, with one writing, “This is why New Yorkers are not considered American—we walk every day and climb at least two flights of stairs if you commute to work and ride the subway.”

Others shared their personal experiences. One user said, “I live in LA and recently got rid of my car. Now I walk a lot more and take the bus, and I honestly feel so much healthier—even though getting things done without a car definitely takes more time.”