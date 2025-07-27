'US was designed to take your money’: American man explains why he won’t return home

An American man has sparked discussion online after sharing a candid video on Instagram explaining why he no longer wishes to return to the United States. In the now-viral clip, the user, identified as Adam, details the reasons behind his decision to leave America and how his perspective has evolved after spending more than a year living abroad. An American man shared why he chose not to return to the US after 18 months abroad.(Instagram/trvlking)

"I didn't leave America because I hated it," Adam begins in the video. "Initially, I was just curious about other ways of life around the world. Now, after spending the last 18 months or so outside the US, I really started to see the problems that we have in the United States. Things like unwalkable cities, bad public transportation, and the fact that people outside the US genuinely seem to enjoy life more than the average American. Those are the things that keep me from going back."

“Designed to take your money”

He further adds, “I think once you live in a society that feels like it was built for the people, you start to notice the ways the US was designed to just take your money.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The video was shared with a caption that expands on his sentiments: "I didn’t leave the US because I hated it, I just wanted to see what else the world had to offer. Then once I saw it, I realised that life in the US is definitely not the best option, at least for me and my goals. There are honestly endless reasons why life is better in many other countries than the US. If you want to live better outside the US, you’re in the right place."

Online reactions

The video has drawn a range of responses in the comments section, with several users resonating with Adam’s message. “It’s so true,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Good takes.” A third user agreed wholeheartedly, adding, “Yes, people outside America enjoy life more than those in America. America is too work driven. It’s too much of a hustle culture focused on productivity. And it’s sickening but everyone worships money like it’s a religion. Loss of traditional values like family etc.”

However, not everyone agreed with Adam’s perspective. “It’s easy to live abroad when you earn an American salary,” one user pointed out. Another said, “And yet, millions of people keep trying to come to the US year after year.”