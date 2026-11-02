US man reveals how he watched 1,207 movies in cinemas in a year to break Guinness World Record

A 60-year-old retired tax officer from Pennsylvania, United States, watched an astonishing 1,207 films in cinemas over one year, averaging more than three movies a day, to secure a Guinness World Record.

A US man shared how he watched 1,207 movies in cinemas in a year, explaining the routine behind his Guinness World Record. (guinnessworldrecords.com)

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According to a report published by Guinness World Records on October 30, 2026, Glenwood Hoskin Jr. achieved the feat by spending much of his time at a Regal cinema in York Haven, Pennsylvania.

The official record, achieved on March 31, 2025, saw him surpass the previous record of 777 films set by fellow American Zachariah Swope.

How did he watch 1,207 movies in a year?

Hoskin, a lifelong film enthusiast, carefully planned his daily schedule around cinema listings, often attending screenings from early morning until midnight.

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{{^usCountry}} He discovered the record while browsing online and decided to attempt it after learning about another cinema enthusiast who had pursued a similar challenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He discovered the record while browsing online and decided to attempt it after learning about another cinema enthusiast who had pursued a similar challenge. {{/usCountry}}

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“I always like a challenge and a goal to meet,” he told Guinness World Records.

The retiree began his attempt in spring, hoping to surpass the previous record before winter because he disliked driving during the colder months.

However, a relatively mild winter in Pennsylvania allowed him to continue watching films and exceed his original target.

Which movies were his favourites?

Despite watching hundreds of films, Hoskin particularly enjoyed animated movies and comedies.

Among his favourites were The Wild Robot (2024) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

He also enjoyed watching comedies alongside other moviegoers, finding that shared laughter made the experience more entertaining.

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“They seem to be better in a theatre with people,” he said.

Over time, Hoskin developed friendships with cinema employees and managers, who sometimes helped him identify shorter films to accommodate additional screenings.

How much did he spend on movies?

Surprisingly, watching 1,207 films did not require purchasing individual tickets for every screening.

Hoskin used a Regal Unlimited subscription, which Guinness reported cost approximately $28 (£21) per month, allowing him to attend numerous screenings.

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To keep expenses down, he prepared meals at home and ate between films rather than regularly buying cinema food.

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He also used the breaks between screenings to walk around the cinema premises for exercise.

Beyond the record, Hoskin said the experience offered him an enjoyable routine, opportunities to socialise and a chance to pursue his lifelong passion for films.