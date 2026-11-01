Nashik's Godavari Maha Aarti draws 6,500 participants from 650 villages for Guinness record attempt
A grand Godavari Maha Aarti brought together more than 6,500 participants from around 650 tribal villages in Nashik.
A grand Godavari Maha Aarti in Nashik drew attention on Saturday, October 31, as thousands gathered along the riverbanks for an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records. The ceremony was organised as part of the opening celebrations of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, bringing together tribal communities from across the district.
Held around the Ramkund and Godaghat areas, the event saw around 6,500 participants from 650 tribal villages take part in the ritual. According to a report by Asianet News Marathi, preparations had been underway for nearly three months, with participants receiving training to perform the aarti in coordination.
Thousands of lamps illuminated the riverbanks as the ceremony unfolded amid chants and conch sounds. Representatives from Guinness World Records were also present to oversee the record attempt. An official confirmation of the record is awaited.
President Droupadi Murmu attends Nashik Kumbh celebrations
President Droupadi Murmu attended the celebrations in Nashik on October 31. The Simhastha Kumbh Mela was formally inaugurated with a flag-hoisting ceremony at Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar.
According to NDTV Profit, the Maha Aarti was held at 4 pm, with thousands of lamps lit along the riverbanks. The ceremony was organised in collaboration with local religious and community organisations.
Aarti also highlights tribal participation and river conservation
Beyond the Guinness record attempt, the Maha Aarti was also intended to highlight tribal traditions and the relationship between communities and nature. A report by Loksatta said the organisers wanted to promote social harmony and raise awareness about the conservation of the Godavari. The initiative also aimed to encourage people to protect local rivers, lakes and other traditional water sources, and prevent water pollution.
The event was part of the wider preparations for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is held once every 12 years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More