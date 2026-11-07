US pilot spends 8 hours creating giant GTA 6 artwork with plane’s flight path ahead of game’s release

A US pilot has taken his excitement for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) to new heights, spending more than eight hours in the air to create an enormous illustration inspired by the video game using his aircraft's flight path.

A US pilot spent eight hours tracing a GTA 6-inspired design with his plane, drawing reactions from Rockstar Games and YouTube. (X/@flightradar24)

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Benjamin McDaniel, who calls himself The Pilot Picasso, flew over Arkansas on November 5, tracing the game's logo and several familiar-looking images in a continuous route that became visible on flight-tracking maps.

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As per a report by IGN, McDaniel used a Cessna Skylane RG to complete the unusual artwork, which was recorded on flight-tracking platform Flightradar24.

Eight hours to complete a single drawing

McDaniel took off from Bentonville airstrip at 11.29 am and returned to the same location at 7.37 pm, spending eight hours and eight minutes in the air.

His carefully planned route formed the GTA 6 logo alongside a helicopter, an alligator, palm trees, a sports car and a woman in a bikini. The tropical details reflected the Florida-inspired setting of the much-anticipated game.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike traditional skywriting, the illustration was not visible as smoke or paint above the ground. Instead, the aircraft's movements were captured digitally, allowing viewers to follow the developing artwork on a flight-tracking map. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike traditional skywriting, the illustration was not visible as smoke or paint above the ground. Instead, the aircraft's movements were captured digitally, allowing viewers to follow the developing artwork on a flight-tracking map. {{/usCountry}}

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Flightradar24 also shared his progress on social media as the drawing took shape, drawing attention from aviation enthusiasts and gaming fans.

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Rockstar Games and YouTube react

Taking to Instagram, McDaniel shared a time-lapse video showing the elaborate flight path and the finished design.

"I spent 8 hours drawing GTA 6 in the sky, but realistically, I’ve been waiting 11 years for this moment," he wrote in the caption.

The post attracted reactions from well-known accounts. Rockstar Games' official Instagram handle responded with emojis, while YouTube's official account wrote: "sky’s the limit in Leonida".

(Also read: Flightradar24 shows final loop of Learjet 45 carrying Ajit Pawar before crash)

Leonida is the fictional US state in which the latest Grand Theft Auto game is set.

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Take a look here at his post:

Not his first aerial artwork

McDaniel has previously used his plane to recreate famous works including Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa and Edvard Munch's The Scream. He has also produced flight-path designs inspired by Spider-Man, The Lord of the Rings and Skyrim.

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(Also read: Man creates ‘GTA Bangalore’ using AI, captures city’s traffic, rain and nightlife: ‘Where are the potholes?’)

His latest creation comes just days before GTA 6's scheduled November 19 release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S, according to Rockstar Games.