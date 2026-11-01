US tech CEO uses AI agents to manage emails, track competitors and organise his workday

Dan Rogers, the 49-year-old CEO of US-based software company Asana, has revealed how he relies on artificial intelligence (AI) agents to organise his daily schedule, monitor business performance, track competitors and manage customer relationships.

A US tech CEO shared how he relied on AI agents to organise his workday, monitor competitors and track business performance. (LinkedIn/Dan Rogers)

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According to a Business Insider report, Rogers, who became Asana's CEO in July 2025, uses several AI-powered assistants to handle tasks that would otherwise require coordination with different teams.

AI agents manage his daily schedule

Rogers begins each morning by consulting three AI agents he calls his "personal productivity teammates".

The first scans his Gmail inbox for urgent messages, while the second reviews his calendar to check whether his meetings align with his priorities. The third examines meeting transcripts, identifies commitments and updates relevant tasks.

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{{^usCountry}} "I want to be spending my time according to my priorities, and not willy-nilly based on the random things that come in," Rogers told Business Insider. Tracking customers and business performance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I want to be spending my time according to my priorities, and not willy-nilly based on the random things that come in," Rogers told Business Insider. Tracking customers and business performance {{/usCountry}}

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Another AI agent monitors Asana's customer database, identifying delayed subscription renewals, complaints and requests shared online.

Rogers reviews its findings approximately once a week, allowing him to address customer concerns before they escalate.

"I can be very proactive," he said.

Meanwhile, a sales-focused agent answers employees' questions using internal training materials. Rogers also monitors these interactions to identify areas where staff may need additional guidance.

A separate business intelligence agent generates reports on sales, customer acquisition and other performance indicators, eliminating the need to request every update from finance teams.

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However, Rogers emphasised the importance of protecting confidential information. "Security is paramount," he said.

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AI agents communicate with each other

Rogers also uses an AI agent to track competitors' product launches and social media discussions.

Interestingly, this agent independently communicates with another AI assistant used by Asana's chief product officer. Together, they compare competitors' developments with Asana's existing and planned products.

Another agent monitors engineering capacity, recommends tasks for available employees and tracks the development of customer-requested features.

AI assistants still need human guidance

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Despite their capabilities, Rogers acknowledged that AI agents require careful instructions to produce useful results.

He recalled initially receiving irrelevant updates from his competitor-tracking agent before refining its instructions.

"Some of these agents do require work to get them where you want them to be," he explained.

Asana, founded in 2008, introduced AI teammates in 2024, allowing employees and AI systems to collaborate on workplace tasks.