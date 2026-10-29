After IPO, Zetwerk CEO reveals father’s doubts over his return to India from US: 'I walked away from Indian dream of job abroad'

Zetwerk co-founder and CEO Amrit Acharya was 29 when he returned to India from the US with his wife, Sharanya, to build a life in his home country. His decision to give up the prospect of a job abroad left his father, a professor, sceptical. Zetwerk co-founder and CEO Amrit Acharya with his family on the NSE stage.

Nearly a decade later, as Acharya took the manufacturing company public, his father stood beside him at the National Stock Exchange to ring the listing bell. “He is not sceptical any more,” the elated entrepreneur confirmed in an X post yesterday.

Zetwerk’s stock market debut Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses made its stock market debut on Friday, October 23, opening at a premium of over 5% before falling more than 11% below its issue price of ₹151 amid a broader market selloff.

Founded in 2018, Zetwerk has grown from coordinating manufacturing orders across supplier networks to operating 26 factories across India, the US, Germany and Spain. It also works with nearly 7,000 suppliers across 26 countries.

Following the listing, the company's market capitalisation stood at ₹22,465.82 crore on the BSE and ₹22,477.68 crore on the NSE.

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From US to India Reflecting on the journey in a post on X, Acharya spoke about building a global business with his co-founders, who, like him, were in their 20s and came from small towns without family connections. He also shared a personal milestone, revealing that he and Sharanya welcomed their daughter last month.

“I was 29 when we started Zetwerk. My wife Sharanya and I had just returned from the US to build our lives in India. Last month, we welcomed our daughter. Last week, we took the company public. It is yet to sink in,” he wrote.

Acharya said his father's initial doubts stemmed from his decision to walk away from the conventional path of securing a job overseas. He described Zetwerk's growth as an example of how India's entrepreneurial landscape has changed, allowing young founders to raise capital, build businesses and expand internationally.

“My father, a professor, was sceptical. I had walked away from the traditional Indian dream of a job abroad,” he wrote.