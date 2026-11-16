US woman survives 9 days in tent suspended off California cliff, completes record-breaking climb

A US woman spent nine days trapped in a tent suspended on the side of a California mountain after a powerful winter storm disrupted her attempt to complete one of the longest climbing routes at Yosemite National Park. The entire climb took 23 days, including the nine days spent waiting out the storm. (Instagram/@sashadigiulian)

Sasha DiGiulian, 34, a world champion climber and professional athlete, was attempting to become the first woman to free climb the longest route on El Capitan, a famous rock formation in Yosemite, PEOPLE reported. However, what was expected to be two days of unfavourable weather turned into a nine-day ordeal as relentless rain, wind, thunder, lightning, hail, snow and ice swept through the area.

Climber recalls 9-day ordeal Speaking to PEOPLE, DiGiulian recalled that she and her climbing team were 10 days into their attempt and just 400 feet from the summit when the storm hit. She described it as the worst November weather Yosemite had experienced since 1973.

With conditions worsening, DiGiulian said that she had to attach her tent to the side of the rock face and wait for the storm to pass. The tent was set up on a four-foot-by-six-foot platform, known as a portaledge, suspended vertically along the cliff. Rather than retreating from the mountain and potentially having to wait another year to attempt the climb again, she decided to stay put.

“That nine-day sacrifice in comparison was not much of a sacrifice at all,” she told PEOPLE, explaining that she had spent three to four years preparing for the climbing challenge.

The climber described the experience as mentally challenging, particularly because she was unable to move around much. To stay warm and manage the wet conditions, she wrung out her soaked clothes and wrapped them around her body to use its heat to dry them. She also carved a makeshift urine trough out of an empty water gallon to avoid repeatedly opening the tent and going outside.

To pass the time, DiGiulian said that she read books on her Kindle, prepared hot water using her Jetboil and ate freeze-dried meals and protein bars from Send Bars, the company she founded.

“I’m not someone who likes to sit still. Sitting still is like going into a zen monk status,” she said, describing the mental difficulty of spending nine days waiting out the storm.

She also spoke about the importance of mental preparation in climbing, saying she relies on breathing exercises, visualisation and good communication with her climbing partners to navigate uncertain situations.

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Sasha DiGiulian scripts history After nine days, the storm finally cleared, allowing DiGiulian to resume her attempt. She eventually completed the 40-pitch Platinum route on El Capitan, becoming the first woman to free climb the route. The entire climb took 23 days, including the nine days spent waiting out the storm.

Recalling reaching the top of El Capitan, DiGiulian said she experienced “a deep, deep personal feeling of satisfaction”. She added that one of the aspects she loves about climbing is discovering what is possible only after attempting something that initially seems beyond reach.