Usha Vance protects 9-week-old baby as she stumbles off helicopter: ‘only a mother can do’

Usha Vance had a scary moment while getting off a helicopter with her nine-week-old baby, Alec Neel Vance at at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, October 5.

Usha Vance almost tripped while stepping off a helicopter with her baby on October 5. (AFP)

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She appeared to stumble on the steps but quickly regained her balance and made sure her baby was safe. The moment has since drawn concern on social media, with some X users questioning why no one stepped in to help her.

What happened when Usha Vance got off the helicopter?

According to USA Today, the second lady seemed to miss a step and almost tripped as she got off the helicopter. She smiled and calmed her baby after getting her balance back.

Usha held the handrail as she walked down the steps, with her newborn strapped to her chest. After taking two steps, she appeared to lose her balance and stumble forward. She quickly steadied herself and turned back toward the helicopter, seemingly to let her husband know that she was okay.

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{{^usCountry}} She was also carrying a large leather diaper bag. Here is the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was also carrying a large leather diaper bag. Here is the video: {{/usCountry}}

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What did she say?

According to the Irish Star, Usha was seen telling nearby officers, "I nearly fell down stairs." The outlet said the officers did not move to help her.

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"I'm okay, and he's fine... thank you," she added, according to lip reader Nicola Hickling, who spoke to the Irish Star.

Soon after, Vice President JD Vance joined her. He came off the aircraft behind her, holding their 4-year-old daughter Mirabel.

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Social media reacts

The moment drew reactions on X, with some users focusing on Usha and her baby's safety.

One user wrote, “Four men stand at attention as Usha Vance gets off with the baby, she trips and almost falls and not one of them even flinches. What kind of man doesn't help a woman falling with a baby?”

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Second wrote, “Why is no one helping her?”

Third wrote, “Sorry, military men, but I'm breaking protocol and helping Usha Vance in that situation.”

“That was a really good save as only a mother can do,” wrote another.

Another said, “I’m glad they’re both ok! Someone should have helped her with the diaper bag”

“What the f-ck are you talking about? She risked personal injury PROTECTING that baby!,” wrote another.

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As per USA Today, the family was flying to Anchorage, where JD Vance will headline a Republican National Committee rally. The rally is to support Senator Dan Sullivan's reelection against Democrat Mary Peltola.

About baby Alec

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The Vances welcomed Alec on July 19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

"We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning," the Vance family said in a statement on social media. “Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.” Alec joins his siblings Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4.