Valentine’s Day DM at 3:18 am makes police say ‘we don’t know how to respond to this’
The hilarious tweet about a Valentine’s Day message was shared by the Greensboro Police Department.
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, social media feeds are typically filled with romantic gestures and heart-shaped everything. However, a recent exchange between a curious citizen and a US police department has proven that the "search for love" can sometimes lead to the most unexpected places, like a law enforcement agency's inbox.
The Greensboro Police Department recently shared a hilarious screenshot of a late-night message that left them completely stumped. In a tweet that has since gone viral, the police department admitted, "We don't know how to respond to this one," after a follower messaged them at 3:18 AM with a very specific Valentine's request.
The department further wrote, “We’re always grateful when people message us and we look forward to responding as fast as we can,” while they shared a screenshot of the conversation.
The screenshot shows that the citizen DM'd the police department at 3:18 am and received an automated response.
How did social media react?
Responding to the tweet, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services posted, “3 in the morning too... ok diva!” The Greensboro Police Department responded, “We just noticed that hahaha. Basically, ‘you up?’.”
Another suggested, “Ask her for her tag number, and neighbourhood, then send the single ones to look for her doing a California stop. They can pull her over and hand her a rose. We'll need LIVE PD, of course.” A third commented, “That’s awesome. Start with her background check.” A fourth wrote, “That’s hilarious and a little creepy.”
The Greensboro Police Department in North Carolina is the first in the region to be awarded accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
According to a local government website, the Greensboro Police Department has 787 sworn and non-sworn employees who are on a mission to make Greensboro safer.
