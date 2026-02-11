Valentine’s Day DM at 3:18 am makes police say ‘we don’t know how to respond to this’

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, social media feeds are typically filled with romantic gestures and heart-shaped everything. However, a recent exchange between a curious citizen and a US police department has proven that the "search for love" can sometimes lead to the most unexpected places, like a law enforcement agency's inbox. The police department shared a screenshot of a DM they received on their social media profile. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

The Greensboro Police Department recently shared a hilarious screenshot of a late-night message that left them completely stumped. In a tweet that has since gone viral, the police department admitted, "We don't know how to respond to this one," after a follower messaged them at 3:18 AM with a very specific Valentine's request.

Also Read: Valentine’s Week 2026 full list: Promise Day to Kiss Day, here's the complete calendar of love from February 7 to 14

The department further wrote, “We’re always grateful when people message us and we look forward to responding as fast as we can,” while they shared a screenshot of the conversation.

The screenshot shows that the citizen DM'd the police department at 3:18 am and received an automated response.