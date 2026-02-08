Valentine’s Week 2026 full list: From Rose Day and Chocolate Day to Kiss Day, check complete calendar till February 14
Valentine's Week Calendar 2026: From roses and chocolates to hugs and kisses, Valentine’s Week is a seven-day celebration of love and connection.
Valentine's Week Calendar 2026: February, famously known as the month of love, brings with it the much-awaited Valentine’s Week, a celebration cherished by lovers and romantics around the world. This week-long festivity highlights different aspects of love and relationships, with each day dedicated to a special theme.
It kicks off with Rose Day on February 7 and leads up to the grand finale, Valentine’s Day, on February 14, a day for couples to express their affection and appreciation. Here’s a complete list of all the special days and their dates to help you celebrate love in every way. (Also read: Happy Propose Day 2026 wishes: 222 images, romantic messages, greetings, GIFs to share on day 2 of Valentine's Week💍❤️)
Valentine’s Week 2026 dates
|Valentine’s Week observance
|Date
|Day
|Rose Day
|February 7
|Saturday
|Propose Day
|February 8
|Sunday
|Chocolate Day
|February 9
|Monday
|Teddy Day
|February 10
|Tuesday
|Promise Day
|February 11
|Wednesday
|Hug Day
|February 12
|Thursday
|Kiss Day
|February 13
|Friday
|Valentine’s Day
|February 14
|Saturday
Valentine’s Week 2026 significance
Rose Day (February 7)
Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day, a celebration where people express their emotions through roses. Different rose colours carry special meanings, red symbolises deep love, yellow reflects friendship, while white represents respect and purity, making it a thoughtful way to convey feelings without words.
Propose Day (February 8)
Propose Day is all about expressing heartfelt emotions and taking a step forward in love. Whether it’s confessing feelings for the first time or reaffirming commitment, this day encourages honest conversations and romantic gestures.
Chocolate Day (February 9)
Chocolate Day adds a sweet touch to Valentine’s Week. Exchanging chocolates symbolises happiness, care, and warmth, making it a popular way to celebrate love not just between couples, but also among friends and loved ones.
Teddy Day (February 10)
Teddy Day is marked by gifting soft toys that represent comfort, affection, and emotional security. A teddy bear often becomes a keepsake, reminding loved ones of warmth and care even when they are apart.
Promise Day (February 11)
Promise Day focuses on trust, loyalty, and long-term commitment. Couples use this day to make meaningful promises, strengthening their bond and reaffirming their dedication to one another.
Hug Day (February 12)
Hug Day highlights the power of physical closeness. A warm hug can communicate love, reassurance, and emotional support, making it one of the most heartfelt days of Valentine’s Week.
Kiss Day (February 13)
Kiss Day celebrates intimacy and emotional connection. A kiss is seen as a symbol of love, trust, and deep affection, reflecting the closeness shared between partners.
Valentine’s Day (February 14)
Valentine’s Day brings Valentine’s Week to a close. Celebrated worldwide, the day honours love and companionship, with couples spending quality time together and expressing appreciation through thoughtful gestures.
