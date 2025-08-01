Viral TikTok video shows truck driver's tense standoff in North Carolina, probe announced

A now-deleted TikTok video showing a tense exchange between a truck driver and landfill workers in Haywood County has sparked nationwide criticism and concern, reports Kion 546. Shared by @noturningback_98 under the handle “BossedUpp Ent,” the clip quickly led to millions of views before being removed on Wednesday, July 30. The footage captures the African-American driver’s perspective during what he called a hostile encounter, though the events leading up to or following the interaction remain unclear. Screengrab from the viral video.(X/@MalcontentmentT)

Trucker claims landfill workers flipped his vehicle

The “TBD dump”, as shared by TikTok user @noturningback_98, is operated by Two Banks Development, which took over the former Pactiv-Evergreen paper mill site. In a caption accompanying the now-removed video, the trucker claimed, “While I was dumping my load, he claims that he found his phone outside of the truck on the ground, so he decides to come back up to the top of the landfill with him and his friends and guns and start to run after my truck and attack me, opening my door [...] In the mix of me trying to pull off, they run and go get two bulldozers and flipped my trailer and tipped my truck over."

The truck driver also mentioned that one of the individuals involved in the confrontation identified himself as a sheriff. To which, Haywood County officials confirmed to WLOS that the man in the video "has been a part-time deputy with [the] Haywood County Sheriff's Office since 2019."

More details on the truck incident at the private landfill

The video that has sparked nationwide attention also shows a landfill worker slamming the truck door on the driver's puppy. While WLOS has not verified all of the trucker's claims, Two Banks Development responded, stating the incident involved a contracted driver who violated site policies and engaged in aggressive behavior on site. The video being circulated omits critical elements. Law enforcement was called immediately."

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it responded, noting allegations of simple assault, property damage, and assault by pointing a gun. No charges have been filed yet. Meanwhile, the county clarified it does not operate the site and said its staff and contractors have since received threats. “We encourage the public to seek accurate information,” it urged.

FAQs

1. What is the “TBD landfill” in the viral video?

It is a privately owned site run by Two Banks Development, not affiliated with Haywood County or its contractors.

2. What does the trucker claim happened?

He alleges landfill workers chased him, flipped his trailer, and slammed his truck door on his puppy.

3. Has anyone been charged?

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office has filed an incident report, but the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed yet.