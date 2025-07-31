German TikToker dancing in Kerala mundu stopped by Bengaluru cops mid-performance: 'First time being taken to station'

German Tiktoker Noel Robinson, known for his street dance videos in which he shows off his afro, was recently detained by police in India. According to a video shared by the content creator, the cops took him to the police station for about 15 minutes after “too many people” gathered where he was shooting his video. He said he had to pay a fine after being detained. German TikToker Noel Robinson was taken to the police station by Bengaluru cops. (Instagram/@noel)

“This was my first time being taken to the Police Station!! I was scared they would send me to prison but luckily everything was fine! I’m Safe and I love India!!” Robinson wrote as he posted the video.

In the clip, he is seen shooting for a video while wearing traditional Indian attire. Within moments, he is stopped by police and taken away in a vehicle.

The latter part of the clip shows him at the police station, eventually walking out after getting released. The TikToker says that the police told him he was being detained for shooting without permission.

In an update in the comments section of his video, Robinson said that the incident could have happened to him anywhere in the world. “Don’t be sorry guys! This could have happen in every Country! It’s Not about India!! One Little experience like that won’t Take away my love for India.”

What did social media say?

An individual stated, “Sorry from Karnataka.” Another remarked, “The arrest is not the problem; everyone is subject to the law. The issue is how they handle him. How can they push someone this hard?”

A third expressed, “Not a big mistake by the police. It's common in every country. Those uneducated Indians in the comments go abroad and dance in public. At least in 15 minutes, he is out of the station without a case.” A fourth wrote, “Why is that dude pushing him at the back?”

Who is Noel Robinson?

Noel Robinson started posting his videos on social media to promote his dance classes. However, he soon gained loyal followers, which later increased to millions. His unique dancing style turned him into a German superstar with fans all over the world.

What is his dancing style?

During his conversation with Red Bull last year, he said he started freestyling but mainly likes Hip-hop. “Hip-hop is my main thing, but I started out with freestyle. I went to dance school to learn choreography, which is especially important for videos. In 2022 I added afro.”

Why does Noel Robinson pop out his afro?

He started this move during the pandemic, when he was confined to his home and couldn’t shoot his dance videos outside. “I made a video in which I let my hair pop out of my hood to a sound, and suddenly it had 40m views. That was briefly my thing during the time when I couldn't do anything outside.” He later included his hair as a part of his signature style.

When Bengaluru cops interrupted Ed Sareen, detained Younes Zarou:

Earlier this year, the cops interrupted Ed Sheeran’s performance during his +-=÷x 2025 India Tour. The police stopped him while he was performing on the street in Karnataka. Later, the singer clarified that it was not a surprise performance and he had “permission to busk.”

In a separate but recent incident, another German TikToker, Younes Zarou, faced intervention from Bengaluru police after a large crowd gathered when he announced his visit to Church Street. Zarou is known for his eye-catching illusion videos and public stunts.