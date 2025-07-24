Influencer Nazmeen Sulde dances on moving Mercedes in viral video, police action follows: ‘Scared, traumatised’

An FIR was filed against a 24-year-old content creator who filmed a video of herself dancing on top of a Mercedes in Navi Mumbai sparking outrage online. Nazmeen Sulde, who has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and 850,000 followers on Instagram, took to social media to share that she was taken to a police station on July 23 after a complaint was filed against her. In the video, which amassed over 8.8 million views, Nazmeen Sulde was seen recreating a viral video of an 11-year-old boy from Indonesia.(Instagram/nazmeen.sulde)

"We’ve been taken to the police station last night. Around 7 policemen came to our house and took us to the police station. We spent 5 hours in the police station. They filed an FIR, 8 sections, a case and whatnot," she said, detailing the action against her and her team.

The content creator shared that she was stunned by the police action."Don’t know what's gonna happen next. Feeling really scared, alone, and traumatised. Just wanted to share this taki thoda dil halka ho. Aysa kuch pehle kabhi nhi hua. Kuch b smjh nhi aarha aage kya krna h kya hoga (Just wanted to share this so that I feel a little lighter. Something like this has never happened before. I don’t understand anything what to do next, what’s going to happen)," she said.

In the video, which amassed over 8.8 million views, Sulde was seen recreating a viral video of an 11-year-old boy from Indonesia who danced on a moving boat during a race. Sulde, in her recreation, donned sunglasses like the viral kid and danced on a slow-moving Mercedes in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

As the car moved slowly on the side of the road, many commuters drove past her and watched her actions in shock. "On my way to 69th heartbreak with the same guy," she wrote in the caption.

The video sparked outrage online, with many users calling for police action against her for flouting road safety norms. Instagram users tagged Mumbai police's official social media handles in the video's comments, calling for her arrest. At the time of writing this report, the video has not been taken down from her social media handles.