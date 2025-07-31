Young men attack train passengers for social media fame in Bihar, now behind bars

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two youths for their irresponsible and potentially dangerous stunt, which saw them attacking train passengers in Bihar. A disturbing video captures the accused beating passengers with a stick. The police claimed the men did it for social media. Snippets show the two men arrested after they recorded a video of attacking train passengers. (X/@RPF_INDIA)

“#RPF arrested 02 youths for attacking passengers in a viral video shot near #NagriHalt, Bihar, during the crossing of train. FIR registered, others are being traced. Investigation underway,” RPF wrote on X as they posted a video.

The video begins with the controversial stunt video which shows two people standing at the side of the tracks with sticks in their hands. As a train passes, one of them beats the passengers standing near the train’s gates. The latter part of the footage shows the youths after they were arrested.

What did the social media say?

An individual posted, “Names should be displayed publicly.” Another added, “Once upon a time, when my family and I were travelling by train, we were in a general coach because we had to travel a shorter distance. Suddenly, some kids randomly threw 4-5 heavy stones at the train. My brother got hit on his finger, and one of the passengers started bleeding.”

A third expressed, “I once witnessed this kind of incident happen to a woman during my commute in Mumbai locals, as the train passed through the Mankhurd station tunnel, thieves with sticks target passengers hanging near the doors with their phones.” A fourth wrote, “What kind of mentality is this?”

In the video, the RPF advised that these kinds of stunts put others' lives at risk and can also become dangerous for the performer. They warned people who try such stunts that they will be punished.