How Indian influencer with 1.3 millon followers evaded arrest for 10 months in honeytrapping case

An influencer who was on the run for 10 months in a honeytrapping case has been arrested in Ahmedabad. Kirti Patel, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, was arrested for trying to extort crores from a builder by honeytrapping him. Influencer Kirti Patel was arrested for attempting to extort crores from a builder(Instagram/@kirti_patel_official5143)

According to an NDTV report, a case had been filed against Kirti Patel in Surat on June 2 last year. A court also issued a warrant against her some time later.

"Patel was accused of honeytrapping a builder in Surat and then blackmailing him, demanding crores. Four other people were also named in the first information report (FIR) and had been arrested earlier," said an official. Patel was also named in other cases of land grabbing and extortion.

The Gujarat influencer, however, managed to evade arrest for 10 months.

How Kirti Patel evaded arrest

Kirti Patel managed to evade arrest by changing cities and SIM cards, stated the NDTV report. Despite being on the run, she maintained an active social media presence - Patel shared her last Instagram video just six days ago.

On Wednesday, however, her luck ran out. She was tracked to the Sarkhej area of Ahmedabad. Surat police took the help of Ahmedabad police in arresting her.

"We had been trying to track Kirti Patel down for 10 months. With the help of our technical team and cyber experts, we tracked her location to Sarkhej in Ahmedabad.

“We contacted our counterparts in Ahmedabad and arrested her. She has been accused of honeytrapping and extortion...

“In these 10 months, her location kept changing constantly, in different parts of Gujarat. The IP address kept changing, as did her phone numbers and SIM cards. We also coordinated with Instagram to get her location," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar.