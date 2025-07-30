Tsunami hits California: Live webcam footage from Crescent City, Monterey Bay, and Santa Cruz

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles has confirmed that the tsunami has officially reached the California coast, with the first waves arriving around 1:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday. According to Reuters, wave activity was detected at the Arena Cove tide gauge, and it is currently moving down the coastline. Live webcam footage is available from Crescent City, Monterey Bay, and Santa Cruz. A Los Angeles police department helicopter flies over Santa Monica beach, California, amid a tsunami warning on July 29, 2025. (AFP)

Just after 7 p.m. local time, a tsunami advisory was issued for California, warning that strong currents and waves could pose a danger to anyone in or near the ocean.

While no evacuation orders have been issued for Southern California communities, authorities urged residents to avoid beaches and waterways.

In response to the advisory, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and Laguna Beach all closed their beaches and piers.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said port police and city emergency officials are "actively responding to tonight’s tsunami advisory.

“Residents and workers in and around the L.A. Harbor area are urged to stay alert, avoid the waterline, and follow official instructions,” she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) announced that it has “approved the prepositioning of firefighting and swift water rescue resources in Del Norte and San Luis Obispo counties in response to a tsunami forecasted to impact the state starting Tuesday, July 29, through Thursday, July 31, 2025.”

“A total of five fire engines, three incident command personnel and one swift water rescue boat with Urban Search and Rescue personnel are deployed. These efforts ensure that resources are ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impacts from the tsunami. Residents are encouraged to stay vigilant during this heightened awareness period.”