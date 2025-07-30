Watch: Tsunami waves reach Hawaii, harbours shut, ships to stay offshore

Tsunami waves have begun striking Hawaii's shores following the massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula earlier on Wednesday. Screengrab from live stream shows Hawaii beach as tsunami waves hit after Kamchatka earthquake(YouTube/Hindustan Times)

The US Coast Guard has taken precautionary measures by closing all harbours in Hawaii to incoming vessel traffic and directing all commercial ships to vacate ports and remain offshore until further notice.

“All harbours in Hawaii have been closed to incoming vessel traffic. Vessels transiting within the vicinity of the Hawaiian Islands or inbound to ports in Hawaii shall remain offshore until conditions subside,” CNN quoted a statement from the Coast Guard Oceania District as saying.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green has announced that all flights to and from Maui have been cancelled due to the ongoing tsunami emergency, reported Reuters.

Watch Hawaii Tsunami warning live here

The quake, recorded at a shallow depth by the US Geological Survey, has triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific region. Waves up to 13 feet (4 meters) high are expected to hit coastal areas, beginning with Russia’s eastern shoreline and potentially reaching as far as Japan, Hawaii, Alaska, and the west coast of the United States. Follow Tsunami live updates.

Hanalei records 3-foot surge as tsunami impacts Hawaii coastline

In Hanalei, tsunami waves have reached an elevation of three feet above normal sea level, according to data from a coastal sea-level gauge.

Authorities in the region have issued alerts, urging residents in low-lying coastal areas to evacuate immediately and move to higher ground.

Locals and visitors have been asked to remain alert, avoid coastal areas, and follow all official safety instructions as the threat of additional waves and dangerous currents continues.