‘Was there an 11-year-old mass shooter?’: 'Tom Pearl' meme explained amid row over viral prank
The viral "Tom Pearl" meme stems from a joke about a fake manifesto, not a real 11-year-old mass shooter. The claims are false and no such attack occurred.
A bizarre trend has taken over social media in the last three weeks following a June 6 post from an X post by a user who goes by the name Kevin. In the post, the user shared what he claimed to be a section from the "manifesto" of his neo-Nazi brother.
The user (@AKVJGreene) posted the joke making fun of the fact that he convinced his 11-year-old brother that Tom Pearl, a content creator known for shocking and repulsive videos (such as eating human excreta), is a mass shooter. And, subsequently, as the screenshot of the manifesto the user shared showed, the user's 11-year-old brother fell for the prank and put it in the so-called manifesto, without checking who Tom Pearl actually is.
"I convinced my neonazi LARPing 11-year-old brother that Tom Pearl was some mass shooter and this dumbass actually put it in his manifesto 😭," Kevin wrote on the June 24 post.
Viral 'Tom Pearl' Trend Kicks In
The post went viral instantly on social media, with users expressing concern and also making fun of the episode. So much so that it got millions of views on X, where the post was initially made.
But beyond the post itself, which clearly states its context, the manifesto went viral independently, sparking rumors that there was an 11-year-old mass shooter. Notably, in the so-called manifesto, the 11-year-old purportedly explains what "inspired him to do it. Though it does not clearly mention a mass shooting, many assumed it to be one.
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The "manifesto," under the "Who or what inspired you to do this?" section reads: "Chara from undertale, Adolf hitler obviously, Dess holiday, Postal dude, Chud, Brenton Tarrant, Supreme gentleman elliot, Brevik, Turner diaries, Duel casino, Cain and vasquez, Siege, David Lane, Atlantica, Geoff Keighley, Souldrivenlove, Payton grendon, Jackscepticeye, Kevin Taco, Nick fuentes, Devon arthur's Ghetto smosh, and Tom Pearl who sacrificed himself to stop the replacement."
Update On 11-Year-Old Brother
The viral meme again gained traction on July 23 when the user (@KVJGreene) shared a photo of the so-called 11-year-old brother, visibly disgruntled.
"So if you heard the news... yeah...," Kevin wrote in a July 23 update.
Thus, the viral claims of an 11-year-old mass shooter are false. It is just a joke that turned into an internet joke. No such mass shooting involving a 11-year-old suspect has been reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More