Employee says US client reported team for 'early log off' after 12-hour shift: 'Is this new normal?'

An employee’s account of being accused of “early log off” despite working nearly 12 hours a day has sparked a discussion on workplace expectations and work-life balance. The employee alleged that the constant meetings leave little room for proper breaks. (Representational image/Unsplash)

In a Reddit post titled, “9 30 am to 9pm is tagged as early log off as per the client”, the employee claimed that their US-based client complained to the senior management after team members logged off at 9 pm.

“Our US based client is reported to our senior management team that we are asking for an early log off at 9pm,” the employee wrote.

The user shared that their workday starts with daily calls at 9.30 am, followed by regular unscheduled meetings organised by the team lead. The employee alleged that the constant meetings leave little room for proper breaks.

“We have our daily calls at 9.30 am and regular unscheduled calls at times organised by our lead. We work continuously from 9.30am with no proper breaks So we cannot take a proper lunch break. We log off at 9 pm which the client is not happy about,” the employee wrote, adding, “Is this the new normal?”

The employee also claimed that a colleague serving notice period was expected to work beyond 7 pm and was “reported” for leaving on time. “It doesn't stop here. One of my colleague who was in notice period was asked to work past 7pm. He was reported,” they user wrote.