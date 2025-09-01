Who is Daksh Gupta, 23-year-old Indian-origin CEO going viral for 9-9-6 rule?

Daksh Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Greptile, is no stranger to social media fame. Last year, he became the target of backlash after advocating for a 14-hour workday, and doubling down on his take despite strong opposition. More recently, Gupta made the news for claiming that most Silicon Valley techies like to work 12 hours a day, six days a week. Daksh Gupta is the CEO and co-founder of Greptile, an AI startup that is based in San Francisco. (X/@dakshgup)

“The current vibe is no drinking, no drugs, 9-9-6 [work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week], lift heavy, run far, marry early, track sleep, eat steak and eggs,” Gupta told The San Francisco Standard while talking about the disconnect that youngsters may feel with the Burning Man festival.

The Standard piece described Indian-origin Gupta as the “poster child of AI boom’s grindcore culture”. His support for the 9-9-6 rule (working from 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week) has only strengthened his image as a tough taskmaster.

So who is Daksh Gupta?

Daksh Gupta is the Indian-origin, United States-based co-founder and CEO of the AI startup Greptile. He is 23 years old and based in San Francisco.

Gupta graduated from the prestigious Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science in 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has interned at Qualcomm and Amazon Web Services.

Since July 2023, Daksh Gupta has been working on Greptile – an AI startup that checks code for bugs. According to Gupta’s website, the startup is backed by Y Combinator, Initialized Capital, Paul Graham, SV Angel ++.

He does not believe in work-life balance and has been vocal about it. “Recently I started telling candidates right in the first interview that Greptile offers no work-life-balance, typical workdays start at 9am and end at 11pm, often later, and we work Saturdays, sometimes also Sundays,” Gupta wrote on X last year.

In a more recent job posting, Gupta also made it clear that Greptile employees are expected to work from the company office in San Francisco. Remote work is not acceptable.