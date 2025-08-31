Indian-origin CEO Daksh Gupta, 23, doubts Burning Man’s relevance: 'Current vibe is no drinking or drugs, 9-9-6 work'

The Indian-origin CEO of AI startup Greptile, Daksh Gupta, has stirred discussion after his remarks on the cultural disconnect between Burning Man and today’s young tech workers in San Francisco. An Indian-origin CEO remarked that Burning Man felt outdated.(X/@dakshgup)

Speaking to The San Francisco Standard, the 23-year-old entrepreneur said that Burning Man has not really been part of the current culture since he moved to the city in 2023. As per the outlet, Gupta, who has become a poster child for the AI boom’s hardcore work culture, explained how the festival feels out of sync with the disciplined lifestyle embraced by his peers.

“The current vibe is no drinking, no drugs, 9-9-6 [work from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week], lift heavy, run far, marry early, track sleep, eat steak and eggs,” Gupta said, underlining the strict regime shaping this generation of AI workers.

Social media reacts

A portion of Gupta’s interview quickly spread beyond the publication when X user Hahnbee Lee shared a screenshot of the article. Captioning it “so true Daksh Gupta,” her post went viral and has already attracted over 2 lakh views.

Take a look here at the post:

Online users had mixed reactions. One said, “I like his work ethic, I’m the same, but his hiring could improve. He makes you do a 10-15h take-home right after the screening call for his startup.” Others raised doubts about balancing such a lifestyle, with one user asking, “Where are these people working from 9am-9pm six days a week finding someone to ‘marry early’?”

What is Burning Man?

According to the official Burning Man website, the event began in 1986 and has grown from a single annual gathering into a global cultural movement. Organised by the Burning Man Project, it promotes creativity, community and innovation. Each year, more than 70,000 people gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to build a temporary city.