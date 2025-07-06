Y Combinator CEO lashes out at ‘anti-YC bullsh*t’ after fake rejection letter goes viral

The CEO of Y Combinator has lashed out at haters after a fake rejection letter, attributed to the startup accelerator, went viral on social media. Garry Tan called the fake rejection letter a “sad attempt” at seeking attention while drawing attention to a larger trend of hate against Y Combinator. Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, slammed a fake rejection letter that went viral online.(Instagram/garrytan)

Y Combinator (YC) is a startup accelerator based in Silicon Valley that helps early-stage startups grow by providing funding, mentorship and networking opportunities. The accelerator is famously selective, choosing startups through a rigorous application and interview process

What did the fake letter say?

On July 5, an X user named Maze shared what he claimed was a rejection letter he received from Y Combinator. It later turned out to be a forgery, but it managed to fool tens of thousands of viewers before Tan’s clarification.

Maze claimed that his startup OpenCut had been rejected by Y Combinator for using only lowercase letters in the application.

“Hi Maze, Thanks for applying to Y Combinator. After reviewing your application, we've decided not to move forward,” read the realistic-looking rejection letter.

“One recurring piece of internal feedback: the decision to format the entire application in lowercase made it difficult to evaluate. While unconventional formatting isn't disqualifying on its own, it signals a lack of attention to detail and clarity - both of which matter to us,” the letter continued.

“We understand stylistic choices, but in a high-signal, high-noise environment, presentation is part of communication. Yours detracted from the content.”

The letter was signed “YC Admissions Team”.

Y Combinator CEO’s clarification

Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, dismissed it as a “sh*tpost” while he requested social media to stop with anti-YC hate.

“This is a sh*tpost and a craven and sad attempt at attention, FYI. We don't have an ‘admissions team’ anymore, we stopped using that term more than a year ago,” Tan posted on X, sharing the letter.

“The amount of anti-YC bullsh*t that is going on in the community is off the charts. Please stop,” he added.

How the internet reacted

While many were amused by the fake rejection letter, some said it was worth looking into why Y Combinator is becoming fodder for jokes and memes.

“You can get mad, but it's also an opportunity to reflect on why YC's admission process became a source of parody,” posted Dan Bochman.

To this, Tan replied, “We're trying to add more partners and grow it so we can fund more companies.”

“I say this as someone who has never applied to YC and therefore has no bitterness or anything, but maybe there is need for some self reflection. Stuff like stealing open source projects, YC companies being fooled by scam artist, the fact that “demo day” no longer includes demo,” another X user pointed out.