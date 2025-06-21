‘Don’t do this’: Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan slams LinkedIn user flexing AI mega event as work experience

In an age of curated online personas and embellished resumes, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan has called out what he sees as a troubling trend—treating brief event participation as serious work experience. Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator, slammed a viral LinkedIn profile that listed attending a 2-day event as work experience(Instagram/garrytan)

(Also read: Woman behind viral LinkedIn post with fake Indian-origin CEO claims she was blackmailed)

Tan reacted to a screenshot of a LinkedIn profile shared on X by a user named rkay, who posted it with the caption: “bro people who put this in their linkedin are ngmi”—short for “not gonna make it.” The screenshot showed someone listing their attendance at a two-day Y Combinator AI Startup School event as formal professional experience.

The LinkedIn entry included exaggerated accomplishments such as: “Talked to a YC partner,” “Met founders of million-dollar startups,” and even “Passed by the Cluely HQ.”

Responding to the post, Tan wrote: “Hey maybe don’t do this,” making clear his disapproval of such resume inflation. His reply quickly went viral, sparking a broader conversation about credibility on professional networking platforms.

Check out the post here:

Inflated experience, deflated credibility?

Tan’s reaction struck a chord online, and the post has since garnered over 800,000 views. While many users joined in the mockery, others offered more measured responses.

One user wrote sarcastically, “Passed by the Cluely HQ == 10 years of industry experience btw,” while another echoed the sentiment with, “Hahahahah ‘passed by the Cluely HQ.’” A frustrated voice added, “Can’t even go on LinkedIn anymore, man,”—a comment repeated by more than one user.

(Also read: Indian CEO gifts brand-new SUVs to 25 employees who stood by the company from day one)

Yet not everyone was critical. One person defended the approach, saying, “That’s awesome actually! Shows you care about your development,” while another admitted, “Definitely taking notes on this one.”

One user summed up the broader scepticism, wondering aloud, “Will Cluely be remembered as anything other than a curious marketing case study in a few years?”