Winter Olympics village runs out of 10,000 free condoms in just… 3 days

The Winter Olympics village has reportedly run out of the complimentary condoms in just three days. About 10,000 free condoms were provided to athletes competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics. (REUTERS)

According to Italian outlet La Stampa, the condoms finished very quickly, sooner than the organisers expected.

Also Read: US skater Maxim Naumov honors his late parents by completing an Olympic dream he shared with them

“The supplies ran out in just three days,” an anonymous athlete told the newspaper. “They promised us more will arrive, but who knows when.”

Social media has a lot to say: As the news spread on social media, people shared a range of reactions, including some hilarious ones. An individual wrote, “The public doesn’t need to know this. Some things should be left personal.”

Another added, “Not surprised the Olympic Village has always had that reputation, and 10K clearly wasn’t enough.” A third commented, “This is too funny.”

Governor’s post on condoms: Prior to the event, the governor of Italy’s Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, publicly addressed the issue of providing condoms to athletes. In a social media post, he said, “Yes, we provide free condoms to athletes in the Olympic village.”

If this seems strange to some, they’re unaware of the established Olympic practice. It began in Seoul 1988 to raise awareness among athletes and young people about sexually transmitted disease prevention — a topic that shouldn’t cause embarrassment.”

About the Olympic village: Cortina d’Ampezzo, an Olympic Village, is designed to provide athletes with comfort, sustainability, and a unique Games-time experience.

Also Read: ‘Clear satanic symbol’: Why Milan Olympics opening ceremony has sparked intense backlash

The temporary residential complex has a capacity of 1,400 beds. The delegations are housed in a series of modular residential units. They are connected to the communal areas by accessible pathways.

The official website of the village describes the residences as having the “comfort of single-story housing” that merges with the “unique charm of accommodations immersed in nature.”