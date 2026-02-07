‘Clear satanic symbol’: Why Milan Olympics opening ceremony has sparked intense backlash

The opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics has sparked intense backlash on social media after several commentators accused the organizers of showcasing ‘satanic symbols’. Videos from the ceremony, which was attended by VP JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are going viral on social media. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is yet to comment on the accusations. Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Opening Ceremony - Arco della Pace, Milan, Italy - February 06, 2026. The Olympic flame is seen lit in the cauldron during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane (REUTERS)

The opening ceremony was held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, with the main program held at San Siro stadium. In a first for the Winter Games, two Olympic cauldrons were ignited, one at Milan’s Arco della Pace and the other in Cortina’s town square, following the final torch run by Italian Olympic champion Sofia Goggia.

Soon, videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media. Users slammed the organizers, saying that they could spot an upside-down pentagram just in the end.

“Of course, we get a satanic pentagram to end the opening ceremony for the Olympics from the demonic globalists trying to destroy the West. They're not even trying to hide it,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Look at this blatant worshipping of a flaming pentagram, at the Olympics’ opening ceremony. They play choral music as if it’s some holy event. Liberalism has always been rife with Luciferians who think Satan is a hero who brought knowledge to Adam and Eve,” another one tweeted.