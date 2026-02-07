‘Clear satanic symbol’: Why Milan Olympics opening ceremony has sparked intense backlash
The opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics has sparked intense backlash on social media
The opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics has sparked intense backlash on social media after several commentators accused the organizers of showcasing ‘satanic symbols’. Videos from the ceremony, which was attended by VP JD Vance and his wife, Usha, are going viral on social media. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is yet to comment on the accusations.
The opening ceremony was held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, with the main program held at San Siro stadium. In a first for the Winter Games, two Olympic cauldrons were ignited, one at Milan’s Arco della Pace and the other in Cortina’s town square, following the final torch run by Italian Olympic champion Sofia Goggia.
Soon, videos from the ceremony surfaced on social media. Users slammed the organizers, saying that they could spot an upside-down pentagram just in the end.
“Of course, we get a satanic pentagram to end the opening ceremony for the Olympics from the demonic globalists trying to destroy the West. They're not even trying to hide it,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Look at this blatant worshipping of a flaming pentagram, at the Olympics’ opening ceremony. They play choral music as if it’s some holy event. Liberalism has always been rife with Luciferians who think Satan is a hero who brought knowledge to Adam and Eve,” another one tweeted.
“It really doesn’t get any more IN YOUR FACE than this… A clearly visible upside-down pentagram at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics. Revelation of the method. As if you needed more PROOF that this world is run by satan and his minions," a third person wrote on X.
However, there is no evidence to back these theories.
Paris Olympics controversy
In 2024, a fake video attributed to USA Today and claimed that the Church of Satan thanked Olympics organizers for a controversial tableau in the games’ opening ceremony.
The video referred to a kitsch tableau during the Olympics opening ceremony that depicted a pagan feast resembling Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “The Last Supper,” which angered Christian groups and garnered an apology from Olympics organizers.
(With inputs from Reuters)
