Woman rescued from Michigan forest after going missing for 18 hours during YouTube survival show

A woman who was taking part in a YouTube 'survival challenge' was rescued 18 hours after she went missing in a damp Michigan forest. The 36-year-old from California, whose identity has not been released publicly, got lost in the Pigeon River Forest in northern Michigan over the weekend. According to Michigan State Police, the woman became lost after she wandered away from the base camp in search of water but never returned. Contest hosts initially tried to locate her themselves, but eventually called for help around 5 am on Saturday. Michigan police found the woman 18 hours after she went missing.(X/@mspnorthernmi)

“On September 6, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post responded to the Pigeon River State Forest to assist the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office in locating a 36-year-old woman missing from California,” Michigan State Police said in a statement on X. “The woman was a contestant in a YouTube survival challenge and had become lost the previous evening but was not reported until 5:00 a.m. the following morning,” the statement added.

Police launched a coordinated search effort with canine units. A helicopter was also sent up to search the densely wooded area. At around 10:40 am, the police helicopter spotted the woman deep inside the forest. A video shared on X by the department shows her waving frantically from beneath the trees as the helicopter hovered overhead.

Woman released without serious injuries

“The MSP Aviation Unit was activated and Trooper 6 responded to the scene. At approximately 10:40 a.m. Trooper 6 located the missing woman [and] directed the canine units to her. Law enforcement officers and firefighters were able to walk her out of the woods safely. Great work by all first responders on scene!” the police statement added.

Despite enduring cold, rainy conditions overnight, the woman was able to walk out of the forest on her own once rescuers reached her. She was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and released without serious injuries, the New York Post reported.

The woman’s name has not been disclosed, and it remains unclear who organized the YouTube challenge.