‘Aap apni kismat badal sakte ho’: Indian woman in US says moving abroad can transform lives

An Indian blogger living in the United States has stirred an online debate after sharing her perspective on salaries in India compared with those in America. The woman, identified as Sarika Yadav, posted a video on Instagram titled “India vs USA: salary reality,” where she encouraged Indians who are struggling financially to consider moving abroad for at least five to six years. An Indian woman living in the US compared salaries in India and America, saying moving abroad had proved life changing for many.(Instagram/sarika_in_america)

Speaking in Hindi, which she later translated in the clip, Yadav said, “A few days ago, I posted a video where I said that if you are not earning well in India, you should definitely move abroad for at least five to six years. Work hard, stay dedicated, earn money, and save it. By doing this, you can completely change your own life and the life of your family.”

She further added that many people often discourage the idea of going abroad by citing the high cost of living or competition. “But tell me, where is there no competition?” she asked.

India vs US: The comparison

The blogger highlighted the disparity between salaries and expenses in both countries. Sharing a personal example, she said, “Someone even sent me a DM on that video saying that 25 lakh rupees in India is equal to 1 lakh dollars in America. Honestly, I don’t agree with that. Because if someone in India earns 25 lakh rupees a year and wants to buy a mid-size car, it will cost at least 15 to 18 lakh rupees. That means almost the entire annual income is spent just on the car.”

She went on to explain that after tax deductions in India, around 18 lakh rupees remain from 25 lakh, while in the US, if you earn 1 lakh dollars annually, after tax you still take home about 70,000 dollars. “A mid-size car there costs about 30,000 dollars, which is only one-third of the salary. So even after buying the car, you have a significant portion of your income left. In comparison, in India, it feels like we end up paying almost the same amount as the car’s value in taxes alone,” she said.

Yadav concluded her video by advising, “If you have the need and the opportunity, please move abroad for a few years. It can truly change your destiny.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Reactions online

The clip has crossed over two lakh views on Instagram and has sparked mixed reactions. One user wrote, “She has a point but not everyone can move abroad so easily.” A different viewer said, “I agree with her completely, the savings abroad are definitely better.”

Some, however, remained unconvinced. One person remarked, “If you earn 25 lakh in India, you already belong to the top tier, so comparing it like this is unfair.” Another pointed out, “She is right about taxes, but healthcare and housing abroad can eat up most of the salary.” Another said, “She is oversimplifying, but at least it opens a valid discussion.”