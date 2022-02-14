After viral pics of owlets, images of flamingo ‘couple’ win hearts

Valentine’s Day 2022: Unless you’re away from social media, there is a high chance you have seen at least one post related to this special day that is celebrated across the world. Many are posting different content showcasing the beautiful emotion called love. Amid those, a few images by photographer Ashwin Kenkare have won people’s hearts. Previously, his pictures of an owlet couple also went viral and left people mesmerised.

The photographer captured the images while taking a boat trip to Bhigwan, Maharashtra. He shared that it was around afternoon when he was able to capture the amazing clicks showcasing a pair in a flamboyance of greater flamingos that looked just like a couple. He also thanked their boatman Akshay Gaware who took them really close so he could shoot the “pretty looking birds.”

Valentine's Day 2022: The image shows two flamingos looking at each other.(Ashwin Kenkare )

While talking to Hindustan Times about his recent clicks of flamingoes, he also mentioned his previous photoshoot of the owlets. “Inspired by my pre-wedding photoshoot of the owls that got viral, I decided to call these clicks the 'Wedding Photoshoot of Mr and Mrs Flamingo'. By the power vested in me by the State of Maharashtra (Bhigwan), I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may now kiss the bride...,” he jokingly said about his recent captures.

Valentine's Day 2022: Two flamingos that look like a couple.(Ashwin Kenkare )

Valentine's Day 2022: A flamingo ‘couple’ captured in Maharashtra.(Ashwin Kenkare )

The photographer posted the images on several Facebook pages and on his personal Instagram page. People in all those pages shared almost similar reactions and praised the incredible clicks.

“Brilliant, extraordinary, superb,” wrote a Facebook user. “Fantastic pictorial story,” shared another. “Wow great,” expressed a third. “Wonderful and brilliant,” commented a fourth,

Valentine's Day 2022: The flamingo ‘couple’ that has won people's hearts.(Ashwin Kenkare )

What are your thoughts on the images of the flamingo ‘couple’? Did the pictures leave you saying wow too?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON