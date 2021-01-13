Video of a herd of deer frolicking in snow is an instant mood lifter

In today’s edition of adorable animal videos you didn’t know you need to see but absolutely must watch, here’s a herd of deer frolicking in snow. Shared on Instagram, the video is melting people’s hearts.

Texas Parks and Wildlife took to the photo and video sharing site to post the clip. It shows a group of deer running around in snow. It is one of such happy videos which may leave you with a smile too.

“Play time! Look how much fun they’re having,” the park wrote while sharing the video.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over one lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments. There were many who expressed how much they love the video. Some couldn’t stop gushing over the adorableness of the whole affair.

“This is lovely,” wrote an Instagram user. “That is so sweet and awesome!” expressed another. “Oh my gosh, this is beautiful!” shared a third. “I could watch this all day long!” expressed a fourth. Truth be told, so could we.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON