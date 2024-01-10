Video of woman eating rice with hands at an airport sparks chatter

After a video of a woman eating rice with her hands was shared on social media, it sparked chatter among netizens. X user JusB posted the video and questioned why the woman was eating with her ‘damn hands’. Since she shared the clip, many people slammed her for filming another person without her consent. Others also mentioned that there is nothing wrong with eating with hands. A woman was slammed for posting a video of a person eating rice with hands. (Unsplash)

“You all, why this lady sat next to me eating with her damn hands? In a nasty airport,” wrote JusB as she shared the video of the woman. The clip shows a woman sitting beside JusB and eating rice with her hands. (Also Read: Ryanair reacts to video of woman using flashing phone charger on 6 hour flight)

Since this post was shared, it has garnered more than 24 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were not happy with the tweet.

An individual wrote, “If it was an American having fries you wouldn’t bat an eye. It’s not like she’s sharing it with you either, it’s her own portion and how she culturally does things, and it’s less wasteful in terms of cutlery. You’re the weirdo for filming a random person in an airport."

A second commented, "You all are so invested in other people's lives like damn, you recording a stranger eat and you don’t find that creepy and weird."

A third posted, "If you don't like it, you should have just minded your business than filming her invading her privacy! It's our culture, we respect our food, you are being ridiculous."

"Pizza, hamburgers, sandwiches, chips, popcorn etc. are all foods eaten by hand. You're just biased," added a fourth.

A fifth said, "You're disgusting for recording someone literally just eating their food and minding their own business. You're ignorant of course, how would you know other cultures' customs and traditions?"