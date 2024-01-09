Ryanair reacts to video of woman using flashing phone charger on 6 hour flight

A passenger onboard a flight received criticism on social media after a video of her using a unique phone charger cable went viral. Wondering what was so special about the cable? Well, the wire was adorned with flashy bright lights that lit up her seat and the surrounding area. The video caught the attention of many people, including Ryanair. The flashing charger on the flight. (X/@Ryanair)

The woman's video was originally shared by X page @PicturesFoIder. Later, Ryanair reshared the clip and wrote, "And this is why we don't have plugs." (Also Read: iPhone falls 16,000 feet from Alaska Airlines, emerges intact)

The video captures a group of passengers on their seats. Amidst them, a woman has her phone charger plugged in. The cable is adorned with lights that are flashy, creating a dynamic visual effect throughout the row.

This post was shared on January 8. Since making it on X, it has garnered more than nine lakh views. The share also has over 12,000 views and various comments.

An individual wrote, "Just one of many reasons why you are the goat airline."

A second said, "This is why I always carry an eye mask in the wee teeny tiny bag that fits under the seat in front!"

"Just curious. In such a case, can the cabin crew ask the person to remove or cover the cable?" posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Warning: This airplane may contain flashing seats!"