Video shows elephant having a gala time splashing in a pool. Watch

Some videos make the Internet a joyful place and this clip of an elephant enjoying in a pool of water as well as mud is one of them. Shared on Twitter by Oregon zoo, the clip features Samudra the elephant. And that’s not all. The video is a tribute to the happy elephant on his 13th birthday. The clip will leave you smiling widely.

The recording starts with Samudra playing and enjoying in pool of water then mud. “Samudra turned 13 today,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Samudra turned 13 today! pic.twitter.com/pFEnYgMaOc — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) August 23, 2021

Shared on August 23, the clip has garnered over 22,300 views and several reactions. Samudra’s happy splashing left netizens gushing at his adorableness. While many couldn’t stop showering the comments section with heart emojis, others wished him happy birthday.

The zoo shared some photos of Samudra when he was a baby. They are bound to make you smile.

“That’s a big puppy,” wrote a Twitter user. “Teenagers like to have fun,” commented another. “So ecstatically joyous!” said a third.

Here’s a cute GIF shared by the San Antonio zoo for Samudra’s birthday.

Happy Birthday Samurda! 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/RbDg5t3XAk — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) August 23, 2021

What are your thoughts on the share?