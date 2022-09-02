Video shows stray dogs' evacuation before Noida Supertech twin towers demolition, Dolly Singh reacts

You may have already heard about the demolition of the Noida Supertech twin towers recently. Using 3,700 kg of explosives dug into the pillars and walls of the two residential structures, the Supertech twin towers in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, were eventually brought down on Sunday, nine years after a residents group filed a lawsuit against the developers. Since the demolition, a lot of posts are being shared on various social media platforms. Amid them is a post shared on Instagram that show stray dogs in the area being rescued before the event. Needless to say, this video has now gone viral and is sure to win your heart just like it has been winning people’s on the social media platform.

The video has been shared on the Instagram page named Strong Little Paws. The page has over 6,000 followers on it so far and its bio reads, “Every beating heart matters.” This is followed by the emoji of a butterfly. There is a good chance that this particular video that has been shared by this page will not only motivate you to take action about the stray dogs near your area but also appreciate the efforts by this organisation during such a critical time in the lives of these creatures who cannot speak up for themselves. The video goes on to describe the whole process through text inserts and small snippets.

Watch the video right here:

With above four lakh likes on it already, the video was shared on Instagram just three days ago. Influencer and actor Dolly Singh took to the comments section of this viral video to write, “Thank you so much.” “Thank you guys… this is so thoughtful and meaningful. God bless you guys!” commented an Instagram user. “Hats off,” posted another. “I don't have words to thank you, god bless you guys,” shared a fourth.