Vietnam jails 'Shark Tank' investor Nguyen Hoa Binh for 10 years over money-laundering case
‘Shark Binh’ was found guilty of knowingly allowing his payment platform Ngan Luong to process money connected to a fraudulent forex-investment scheme.
A Vietnamese court sentenced tech entrepreneur Nguyen Hoa Binh, popularly known as ‘Shark Binh’ for his appearances on the Vietnamese version of Shark Tank, to 10 years in prison for money laundering linked to a major online investment fraud, The Straits Times reported.
The Hanoi People’s Court delivered the verdict on Monday. According to The Straits Times, Binh was found guilty of knowingly allowing his payment platform Ngan Luong to process money connected to a fraudulent foreign-exchange investment scheme.
The case involved an alleged network of fraudulent foreign-exchange and international securities trading platforms that prosecutors said defrauded more than 900 investors of over 1.5 trillion Vietnamese dong. According to police, between June 2020 and September 2022, around 232 victims transferred 318 billion dong into e-wallet accounts linked to the fraudulent trading platforms.
Binh acknowledged responsibility during the trial and said that he was prepared to go to prison. In his final statement, he apologised to investors and thanked his family and colleagues for supporting him.
Notably, the verdict was part of a larger criminal case involving alleged mastermind Pho Duc Nam, also known as ‘Mr Pips’, who was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Prosecutors said Nam operated a network of fraudulent foreign-exchange and international securities trading platforms that cheated more than 900 investors out of over 1.5 trillion dong. The court also ordered him to repay 822 billion dong in compensation, the outlet reported.
Several members of Nam's family, including his parents and girlfriend, were also sentenced for money laundering linked to the concealment of proceeds from the fraud.
Binh faces separate case over cryptocurrency project
The 10-year sentence is separate from another criminal case involving Binh and the AntEx cryptocurrency project, which allegedly raised around $4.5 million in USDT, also known as Tether, from approximately 30,000 investors in 2021.
According to The Straits Times, Binh and his associates are accused of withdrawing money from the project’s main wallet, converting it into Vietnamese dong and using the proceeds for illicit gains.
The tech entrepreneur is also accused of fraudulent appropriation of assets linked to AntEx, violating accounting regulations and evading taxes through other companies in his business network.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More