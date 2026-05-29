Vir Das reacts to Indian tourists performing garba on Vietnam airport tarmac: ‘I think…’
Vir Das posted two separate tweets, taking a sharp, sarcastic dig at the viral video of an Indian group dancing on an airport tarmac.
Vir Das has reacted to a viral video purportedly showing a group of Indian tourists performing garba on an airport tarmac in Vietnam. The comedian shared two separate posts to sarcastically take a dig at the incident.
While reacting to the video, Das, in a tweet, wrote, “I think I’ve travelled too much. I watched this and my first thought was ‘Some of those bags are not cabin size’.”
Also Read: ‘Why do so many Indians behave so badly when travelling abroad?’: Traveller slams behavior of fellow tourists in Vietnam
In another post, he continued, “I think we can be the first country to send humans to Mars, if we pre-announce a Garba there.”
What does the video show?
The clip captures enthusiastic traditional Garba steps in an open section of the tarmac, with performers standing really close to the aircraft. As some stop to look at the group, others continue walking towards the plane.
What’s the controversy?
The internet found itself deeply divided this week over the video. The impromptu performance quickly went viral, igniting a fierce debate on digital etiquette versus personal freedom.
On one side of the virtual aisle, critics pulled no punches. A massive wave of social media users heavily criticised the group. On the flip side, a vocal minority stepped up to defend the performance. This camp argued that the world has become far too cynical and rigid.
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “They will just keep orbiting around Mars doing Garba.” Another added, “This is more about creating reels. Regulate SM, and this will stop asap. Similar to those American morons arrested in Japan, or the idiot who went to North Sentinel Island.”
Also Read: ‘Are you sure?’: Indian doctor says airline staff doubted his family’s business class tickets
A third expressed, “Let people dance. Don’t let your inferiority complex be a reason for people to stop dancing.”I am a Gujarati, and I love garba and all the Indian people too like this, so you can not understand our love for garba because you aren’t truly Indian.”
Indian-origin man dancing in front of the World War II Memorial:
In a separate incident, an Indian-origin man received severe backlash after he posted a video of himself dancing at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. The incident occurred in March, and following the criticism, the man deleted his social media profiles, including LinkedIn and Instagram.
The video that went viral and sparked controversy showed him and a woman performing the popular “Don’t Rush Challenge” in front of the memorial.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More