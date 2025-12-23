Viral 19-minute video controversy: AI-generated explicit video drags influencers into row, invades their privacy

Social media is abuzz with the terms “viral 19-minute video” or “19-minute viral video,” and several influencers have been falsely dragged into the controversy. People started naming different social media personalities claiming they were the ones featured in the explicit video, which Haryana Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav confirmed was generated using AI. While some influencers have set the record straight and urged people not to spread rumours, others have not addressed the issue publicly. However, the conversation surrounding the AI video highlighted how easily someone’s privacy can be invaded. The 19-minute viral video is fake, and sharing it can lead to legal issues. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

Who are the influencers dragged into the controversy?

Payal Gaming

One of the content creators who was ridiculed and slammed over the video is Payal Dhare, who goes by Payal Gaming on social media. She spoke out about the row on social media. Taking to X, she shared, “I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing.”

She explained, “Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity.”

In the following line, Dhare expressed that the entire incident was painful. Talking about how it impacted her, she continued, “What has been most painful is not only the misrepresentation itself, but the speed and ease with which a person's dignity can be undermined in the digital space. These actions have consequences far beyond the screen, affecting real people, real families, and real lives.”

She initially decided to maintain silence, but due to the severity of the situation, she spoke up, adding, It’s not just for herself but also for the “many women who are subjected to similar forms of online abuse and character attacks. This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful and dehumanizing.”

She urged the public to “refrain from sharing, reproducing, or speculating about this material in any form.” Later, she shared an update about meeting Addl. Director General of Police and Head of the Maharashtra Cyber Department, Yashasvi Yadav (IPS).

Sweet_zannat

Another influencer who was falsely linked with the video spoke about it with a hint of sarcasm and humour. “Look at me properly… now look at her… Does she look like me in any way? She doesn’t, right! Then why are people writing ‘19-minute’ in my comments sections,” she said in a video. The clip she shared also featured a snippet from the 19-minute video.

“Free mein famous kar rahe hai,” she continued, adding, “How can I speak in English? Have you guys lost it? You guys are making me viral and famous without any reason… ok bye.”

Cop issues warning:

Amit Yadav, in a video, said, “I would like to inform people that it is an AI-generated video.” He explained what would happen if anyone shared or stored the video.

The incident highlights how, in today’s world, curiosity and FOMO often lead people to consume content without pausing to verify the truth behind it.