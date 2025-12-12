Haryana cop issues warning over 19-minute 34-second viral video: What is the controversy?

A 19-minute 34-second video purportedly showing an intimate moment between a couple has taken over social media in recent times, but a police officer has now revealed how it may land anyone who watches, shares, or saves the video in trouble. Haryana NCB Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav stated that the video going viral was created using AI and explained how one can verify if footage is authentic or generated using artificial intelligence. The cop who issued a warning over the 19-minute 34-second video, which is going viral. (Instagram/@vardiwala0007)

The Instagram post featuring the cop’s video is captioned, “Urgent Message for Indians from Police!”

Yadav says that a video is going viral on X and Instagram, then adds that “I would like to inform people that it is an AI-generated video.” He then states that if one wants to verify whether a visit was created or generated using AI, they can check it through 'siteengine.com'.

Punishable by law:

He goes on to explain that if one shares such videos, a case can be filed against the individual under IPC Sections 67, 67A, and 66, which could lead to a fine of up to ₹2 lakh or a three-year jail term.

What is the controversy all about?

The video, reportedly 19 minutes and 34 seconds long, has been identified by many social media users as an MMS allegedly depicting a young couple. Claims regarding its content vary, with some suggesting it features intimate moments, while others mention explicit remarks that are reportedly audible in the footage.

Soon after it went viral, many women were misidentified and accused of featuring in the video. Among them is an influencer who goes by sweet_zannat. She later shared a video denying the claims and asking people to stop harassing her.

“Look at me properly… now look at her… Does she look like me in any way? She doesn’t, right! Then why are people writing ‘19-minute’ in my comments sections,” she said in the video.