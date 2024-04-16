Viral Video: Lamborghini worth ₹1 crore set ablaze in Hyderabad over financial disputes
The car set on fire in Hyderabad is an old Lamborghini, which is estimated to be nearly ₹1 crore. As per police, an old vehicle dealer is the prime accused.
A person who deals in sale and purchase of old cars and a few others have allegedly burnt an old but expensive luxury sports car on a road here over a dispute with its owner, police said on Monday.
The owner of the 2009 model car (Lamborghini) wanted to sell off the vehicle, estimated to be worth up to ₹one crore, and had informed some of his friends to look for a buyer, they said.
Also Read: Self-driving Waymo car set on fire in San Francisco
The main accused had called a friend of the owner and asked him to bring the car. The said friend of the car owner was known to the main accused.
When the car was brought to Mamidipalli Road on the Hyderabad outskirts on April 13 evening, he, along with a few others, burnt it using petrol, claiming that the car owner owed him money, police said.
A video of the incident is also going viral on social media. The video shows a yellow-coloured car in flames.
Take a look at the video here:
Based on a complaint by the person who took the car, a case under Section 435 IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) was registered.
Also Read: Stationed car catches fire at Dugri Phase 1, Ludhiana
Full details would be known after investigation, police added.
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world