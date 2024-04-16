Viral Video: Lamborghini worth 1 crore set ablaze in Hyderabad over financial disputes

A person who deals in sale and purchase of old cars and a few others have allegedly burnt an old but expensive luxury sports car on a road here over a dispute with its owner, police said on Monday. The image, from a viral video, shows a Lamborghini car on fire in Hyderabad. (Screengrab)

The owner of the 2009 model car (Lamborghini) wanted to sell off the vehicle, estimated to be worth up to ₹one crore, and had informed some of his friends to look for a buyer, they said.

The main accused had called a friend of the owner and asked him to bring the car. The said friend of the car owner was known to the main accused.

When the car was brought to Mamidipalli Road on the Hyderabad outskirts on April 13 evening, he, along with a few others, burnt it using petrol, claiming that the car owner owed him money, police said.

A video of the incident is also going viral on social media. The video shows a yellow-coloured car in flames.

Take a look at the video here:

Based on a complaint by the person who took the car, a case under Section 435 IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) was registered.

Full details would be known after investigation, police added.