Viral video shows Kuwaiti tourists brutally attacking lifeguards on Thailand beach after being told not to swim

A shocking video from Thailand has gone viral on social media, showing a group of foreign tourists attacking local lifeguards after being warned not to swim in dangerous waters. The incident took place on Monday at Nai Harn Beach in Phuket, where strong currents had made the sea unsafe for swimming. Rawai Mayor described the attackers as “low-quality tourists”.(X/@ChromeCrumpet)

According to a report by Bangkok Post, the lifeguards advised the tourists to stay out of the water due to hazardous conditions. However, instead of complying, the group allegedly became aggressive, spitting at the lifeguards and physically assaulting them. The viral clip, shared on X, shows the confrontation escalating as multiple men engage in a scuffle with the beach safety team.

The assault occurred when the tourists ignored repeated warnings about red flags and strong rip currents, which are common during the monsoon season in Thailand. Lifeguards stepped in to prevent a possible drowning incident. But what followed was an unexpected altercation that left a lifeguard injured despite his attempts to defend himself.

Tourists to pay 200,000 baht compensation

Rawai Mayor Thems Kratadsan described the attackers as “low-quality tourists”. He stated that such incidents happened too often and pledged to pursue the matter seriously.

Separately, the police in Chalong confirmed that the tourists were from Kuwait and that they had agreed to pay 200,000 baht (approximately ₹541,000) in medical expenses and damages for the injured lifeguard. The group is scheduled to meet the Rawai municipal officials to deliver a formal apology and accept responsibility for their actions.

On social media, the video has sparked widespread outrage, with many condemning the behaviour of the tourists. “Need to be jailed, then deported, and permanently banned from entering the country again,” wrote one user.

“This is dreadful and yes, they need deportation and no future entry,” said another.