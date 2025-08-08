Chinese influencer in Thailand reveals child trafficking ordeal, shares childhood photo to find biological family

A Chinese social media influencer based in Thailand has opened up about a painful chapter of her life, revealing that she was trafficked as a child and now hopes to reunite with her long-lost biological family. A woman shared childhood photos in a video detailing her trafficking ordeal and urged the public to help her find her long-lost family in China.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The emotional confession was made in a heartfelt video posted on June 30, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The young woman, known as Aurora, is in her early twenties and has amassed more than five million followers. Her content, often featuring her life as a student in Thailand and her love for local food, had previously gone viral—earning her the nickname “Sister Toufu” after a video showed her buying tofu, according to Jiupai News cited by SCMP.

Fragments of a stolen childhood

In her video, Aurora recounted vivid memories of a happy early childhood. “My biological parents loved me. I had a brother and two sisters who used to take me to play near a creek,” she recalled.

She said the turning point came when her father took her on a motorbike to another city and introduced her to a woman, telling her to call her “mum.” Not long after, while playing outside, she was abducted by another woman who trafficked her to a village in Henan province and sold her to a man in his fifties.

Years of abuse and survival

Her adoptive father, who was unmarried, expected academic excellence. When she struggled in school, he beat her. Worse still, Aurora revealed that both he and his brother-in-law sexually assaulted her. “I tried to kill myself but failed,” she said.

Despite the trauma, Aurora enrolled in higher education and later moved to Thailand in 2022 after teaching herself Thai and setting up an online shop to support herself.

A plea for reunion and closure

“I often saw videos of people looking for biological families and of family reunions. For the past over 10 years, I have been thinking of my biological parents every day. So I got up the courage to do this video to share my own story,” Aurora said.

She also shared an old photo taken by her kidnapper at a railway station—possibly Guangzhou North Railway Station, according to online users. In early July, Aurora returned to China and reported her case to police. SCMP confirmed an investigation is now underway.

“I will be content as long as I know how things are going with my parents and if they are healthy or not,” she said. “I would like to tell them that no matter if they are rich or poor, I still love them.”