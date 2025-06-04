‘Virat Kohli gave his heart to team’: Anand Mahindra's moving tribute after RCB's historic IPL win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted the IPL trophy after 18 years of wait, and to say fans are overjoyed is an understatement. From bursting fireworks to crying over their team’s win, various posts about the moment have taken over social media. Anand Mahidnra has joined the celebrations, too, with a special X post dedicated to Virat Kohli. Anand Mahindra took to X to share a special post for Virat Kohli after RCB’s win. (Screengrab (X), File Photo)

Mahindra wrote, “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark. – Tagore”. He then added a few lines about Virat Kohli and his perseverance.

Also Read: Indian billionaire celebrates like a true fan as RCB ends title drought and lifts IPL 2025 trophy

“For 18 years, Virat Kohli gave his heart to a team that had never touched the trophy. Waiting for the light of that dawn. And now, at last, the stars have answered his faith. Loyalty like this doesn’t just win titles — it carves legacies,” Anand Mahindra continued.

What did social media say?

Echoing Mahindra’s emotion, people posted varied comments about RCB’s win in IPL 2025. An individual wrote, “Beautifully said, sir! Virat Kohli's dedication and loyalty truly made this victory legendary. Proud moment for all fans!” Another added, “Hard work gets rewarded. Sooner or later. Stay at it. Never give up.”

A third remarked, “The path was not easy. It took 18 years. But it's worth it.” A fourth posted, “This Man is now the MOST COMPLETE cricketer on this planet. He now has all the trophies in his cabinet.”

RCB won by six runs over Punjab Kings (PBKS). Following the team’s victory, fans, especially in Bengaluru, started celebrating. A series of videos on social media show the city's night skies lit up with fireworks.

Anand Mahindra is not the only one who expressed joy at RCB’s win. Harsh Goenka and Nikhil Kamath have taken to their social media profiles to join the celebrations.