Vivek Oberoi's real estate company hosts Dubai’s biggest Diwali celebration. Watch

Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, who also serves as co-founder of BNW Developments, joined fellow co-founder Ankur Aggarwal to light up the Dubai desert with the ‘BNW Diwali Dhamaka 2025’ - one of the city’s most spectacular and talked-about festive celebrations. The night saw over 3,500 distinguished guests.(Instagram/@ameerali19)

The sprawling desert venue, known for hosting high-profile events such as Anant Ambani’s birthday bash, was transformed into a dazzling space of light, music, and festive cheer. According to a report by Khaleej Times, the night saw over 3,500 distinguished guests, including top names from Dubai’s business, real estate, and entertainment circles, gather to celebrate the festival of lights in grand style.

BNW Diwali Dhamaka

The evening featured flea markets, more than 50 live food stations, dazzling drone shows, and a series of high-energy performances. Music composer duo Salim–Sulaiman electrified the crowd with their hits, including ‘Tauba Tauba’ from Oberoi’s film ‘Kaal’. The actor-entrepreneur also joined them on stage, dancing with his signature charm to the delight of attendees.

Among the prominent guests were Udaya Indrarathna, Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to the UAE, and Bollywood veteran Gulshan Grover, who added a touch of star power to the evening. The celebration also drew social media influencers such as Erica J Fernandes, Ameer Ali, and Dr Bebbika Dhurve.

Reflecting on the night, Ankur Aggarwal said, “What began last year as a heartfelt gathering has already become a cherished tradition for us… Watching everyone come together to celebrate light and gratitude truly defines what this festival means to us. This celebration will continue to grow more and more every year, reflecting the shared joy of the BNW family.”

Vivek Oberoi added, “In a world that often celebrates success through what we build, Diwali reminds us to celebrate who we build it with. Seeing people from every background come together under one sky, sharing laughter and love, reminded me that true light comes from human connection.”

“This Diwali, BNW wasn’t just illuminated by lamps, but by the warmth of togetherness. That’s the light I want to keep shining always, because when unity becomes our greatest celebration, every day feels like Diwali,” he added.