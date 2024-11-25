Wasim Jaffer delivers the laughs in banter with Michael Vaughan after India’s big Australia win. And we’re here for it

After Team India’s resounding victory against Australia in the first test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is back with his light-hearted social media banter. This time, Jaffer responded to English cricketer Michael Vaughan's four-day-old X post, in which the latter pulled the former’s leg after Indian batsmen collapsed on the first day of the test match. Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan are back with their light-hearted social media moments after India's win in first test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Read - India vs Australia Highlights, 1st Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah inspires IND to defy all odds and register 295-run win

Here is the X banter

Jaffer responded with a quirky video clip from the Narcos series featuring Wanger Moura as Pablo Escobar. On Friday, when India only scored 150 runs, Vaughan took a sarcastic jab and tagged Wasim Jaffer in an X post. He wrote, “Afternoon @WasimJaffer14,” with a thumbs up emoji.

However, on the fourth day of the same test match, the tables turned and India recorded a massive victory against Australia with a margin of 295-runs. There was no better time for Jaffer to give it back to Vaughan, and on Monday afternoon, the former cricketer responded to Vaughan’s “Good afternoon” with the sassy video clip of Wanger Moura as Pablo Escobar.

Also Read - 'Australia. Play well, otherwise...': Sourav Ganguly sends loud and clear message to Pat Cummins after Perth thrashing

Both Jaffer and Vaughan have been on a roll on X, ever since the the Border Gavaskar trophy kicked off. Before the first day of a test match, Jaffer said that Australia was under more pressure than India. In an X post, the former Indian cricketer wrote, “I think there's more pressure on Aus than Ind. Aus haven't beaten Ind in 10 years. They lost back to back at home. If they lose one more, heads are going to roll. They've few ageing superstars who won't get another crack at Ind if they lose. India have nothing to lose.”

Responding to it, Vaughan wrote, “Of course India have something to Lose Wasim .. they have just been white washed at home .. they cant afford another heavy beating.”