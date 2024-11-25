India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: IND and Bumrah seven strikes away from famous win over AUS at Perth

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah is the outright favourite to win his first Test as captain of the Indian cricket team

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: India are on the verge of one of the most famous overseas wins in their history with history beckoning in Perth. A terrific batting performance followed by a perfect final 15 minutes in the fading light of the Optus Stadium, leaving Australia gasping for air at 12-3 and 521 runs to still try and chase down with two complete days to try and survive....Read More

India’s players and fans should be elated with the show India has put on throughout the Test match, despite the difficulty of batting first and being folded up for 150 runs in the first innings. An inspired bowling performance in the second innings and a confident and patient batting effort have put India in the driver’s seat as they look to take a lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While Indian fans might think Australia will be dangerous with their backs against the wall, but with a huge total ahead of them as they look at a ticking clock, and India only needing seven wickets to seal the victory and Jasprit Bumrah breathing fire with the ball in hand, it looks as if it is only a matter of time before India can seal a win.

Australia will need massive performances from their middle order of Steve Smith and Travis Head, with the duo capable of hurting India and having done so in the past on multiple occasions. They will also have some solid support with Usman Khawaja remaining at the crease overnight, and Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey followed by Australia's for-all-crises man in captain Pat Cummins.

Nevertheless, it seems difficult to imagine that Australia would be able to bat out two days to save the Test, or manage to put together the partnerships to threaten the target set by India. Especially with the pitch beginning to misbehave and show signs of wear and tear, they also cannot expect the excellent batting conditions that allowed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli to score their fantastic centuries and heap up the runs.

India already have the dream start to the fourth innings, putting tonnes of pressure into Australia in just the space of 26 deliveries late on the evening of day three. The declaration was timed perfectly and the execution with ball in hand was perfect from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. With the ball still new and the pitch expected to deteriorate overnight in Perth, it will be a massive task for Australia to cope with the fiery nature of Bumrah and the potency of Siraj and Harshit Rana as they showed in the first innings.

For India, the key will be to take the chances as they come up and ensure that Australia aren't provided even the narrowest glimpse into scripting something historic of their own. They will take confidence from the terrific late spell to close out the day, and good likes and lengths with the ability to keep attacking fields will allow Jasprit Bumrah to keep the boot on Australia’s back.

India’s day began with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul extending their partnership, with Jaiswal beginning to take a more aggressive role even as he approached his century. He brought it up with an almost unimaginable ramp shot played towards fine leg, hitting the cushion flush to award him six runs.

Although Rahul’s dismissal after the 200-run partnership was brought up allowed Australia to attack one end, Devdutt Padikkal gave a better account of himself as he occupied the crease and looked solid in the morning session for over 70 balls. However, the first ball after lunch break allowed Australia to pry away at the wicket, with Padikkal loosely wafting at one outside off stump. Virat Kohli helped ensure the hiccup was minor, but Jaiswal also lost his wicket soon after as a fierce cut shot was hit right to backward point for a disheartening dismissal despite an incredible 161 from the young southpaw.

Rishabh Pant lost the always-entertaining battle he has waged against Nathan Lyon, as the experienced Aussies outfoxed him and dismissed him stumped. Dhruv Jurel’s tough debut became tougher as one stayed low and caught him LBW. Washington Sundar played a solid innings as Kohli kept the runs ticking and brought up a much-needed if slightly scrappy half century.

Once Nitish Kumar Reddy came in, the scoring rates were stepped up as he started taking the sword to Australia’s tiring attack and tiring fielders. Virat Kohli joined in in the act, hitting a couple of sumptuous fours and lifting Lyon for a beautiful six right over his head. He brought up his 30th Test century in an innings that bodes well for India going forward.

With Australia in for a few overs at the end of day, debutant Nathan McSweeney faced Bumrah with his tail up and was unsurprisingly caught LBW as he struggled to face up to the Indian captain. Siraj accounted for nightwatchman Cummins, before Bumrah trapped Marnus Labuschagne LBW as the Australian misread the ball and shouldered arms to a straightening delivery on what was ultimately the last delivery of the day.

Here are some pointers regarding India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3:

- Jasprit Bumrah struck twice after Kohli's century. Australia 12/3 (& 104) at Stumps on Day 3, need 522 more runs to win vs India (487/6d & 150) in Perth

- Virat Kohli hit his 30th century off 143 balls. India (487/6d & 150) set 534-run target for Australia (104) on Day 3 in Perth.

- Yashasvi Jaiswal reached the 150-run mark off 275 balls after Lunch break. He went onto score 161.