India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: IND and Bumrah seven strikes away from famous win over AUS at Perth
- 4:52 AM IST, Nov 25 Bumrah leading from front!
- 4:40 AM IST, Nov 25 Jaiswal ready for big stage
- 4:28 AM IST, Nov 25 King Kohli is back!
- 4:19 AM IST, Nov 25 Australia on verge of defeat
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: India are on the verge of one of the most famous overseas wins in their history with history beckoning in Perth. A terrific batting performance followed by a perfect final 15 minutes in the fading light of the Optus Stadium, leaving Australia gasping for air at 12-3 and 521 runs to still try and chase down with two complete days to try and survive....Read More
India’s players and fans should be elated with the show India has put on throughout the Test match, despite the difficulty of batting first and being folded up for 150 runs in the first innings. An inspired bowling performance in the second innings and a confident and patient batting effort have put India in the driver’s seat as they look to take a lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
While Indian fans might think Australia will be dangerous with their backs against the wall, but with a huge total ahead of them as they look at a ticking clock, and India only needing seven wickets to seal the victory and Jasprit Bumrah breathing fire with the ball in hand, it looks as if it is only a matter of time before India can seal a win.
Australia will need massive performances from their middle order of Steve Smith and Travis Head, with the duo capable of hurting India and having done so in the past on multiple occasions. They will also have some solid support with Usman Khawaja remaining at the crease overnight, and Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey followed by Australia's for-all-crises man in captain Pat Cummins.
Nevertheless, it seems difficult to imagine that Australia would be able to bat out two days to save the Test, or manage to put together the partnerships to threaten the target set by India. Especially with the pitch beginning to misbehave and show signs of wear and tear, they also cannot expect the excellent batting conditions that allowed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli to score their fantastic centuries and heap up the runs.
India already have the dream start to the fourth innings, putting tonnes of pressure into Australia in just the space of 26 deliveries late on the evening of day three. The declaration was timed perfectly and the execution with ball in hand was perfect from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. With the ball still new and the pitch expected to deteriorate overnight in Perth, it will be a massive task for Australia to cope with the fiery nature of Bumrah and the potency of Siraj and Harshit Rana as they showed in the first innings.
For India, the key will be to take the chances as they come up and ensure that Australia aren't provided even the narrowest glimpse into scripting something historic of their own. They will take confidence from the terrific late spell to close out the day, and good likes and lengths with the ability to keep attacking fields will allow Jasprit Bumrah to keep the boot on Australia’s back.
India’s day began with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul extending their partnership, with Jaiswal beginning to take a more aggressive role even as he approached his century. He brought it up with an almost unimaginable ramp shot played towards fine leg, hitting the cushion flush to award him six runs.
Although Rahul’s dismissal after the 200-run partnership was brought up allowed Australia to attack one end, Devdutt Padikkal gave a better account of himself as he occupied the crease and looked solid in the morning session for over 70 balls. However, the first ball after lunch break allowed Australia to pry away at the wicket, with Padikkal loosely wafting at one outside off stump. Virat Kohli helped ensure the hiccup was minor, but Jaiswal also lost his wicket soon after as a fierce cut shot was hit right to backward point for a disheartening dismissal despite an incredible 161 from the young southpaw.
Rishabh Pant lost the always-entertaining battle he has waged against Nathan Lyon, as the experienced Aussies outfoxed him and dismissed him stumped. Dhruv Jurel’s tough debut became tougher as one stayed low and caught him LBW. Washington Sundar played a solid innings as Kohli kept the runs ticking and brought up a much-needed if slightly scrappy half century.
Once Nitish Kumar Reddy came in, the scoring rates were stepped up as he started taking the sword to Australia’s tiring attack and tiring fielders. Virat Kohli joined in in the act, hitting a couple of sumptuous fours and lifting Lyon for a beautiful six right over his head. He brought up his 30th Test century in an innings that bodes well for India going forward.
With Australia in for a few overs at the end of day, debutant Nathan McSweeney faced Bumrah with his tail up and was unsurprisingly caught LBW as he struggled to face up to the Indian captain. Siraj accounted for nightwatchman Cummins, before Bumrah trapped Marnus Labuschagne LBW as the Australian misread the ball and shouldered arms to a straightening delivery on what was ultimately the last delivery of the day.
Here are some pointers regarding India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3:
- Jasprit Bumrah struck twice after Kohli's century. Australia 12/3 (& 104) at Stumps on Day 3, need 522 more runs to win vs India (487/6d & 150) in Perth
- Virat Kohli hit his 30th century off 143 balls. India (487/6d & 150) set 534-run target for Australia (104) on Day 3 in Perth.
- Yashasvi Jaiswal reached the 150-run mark off 275 balls after Lunch break. He went onto score 161.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Jaiswal bows down to Kohli
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Speaking at the press conference after the end of the third day's play, Jaiswal said that Kohli has been scoring runs in Perth for a long time, but he watched him live from the stands for the first time.
"I've seen him score runs in Perth before. Today I saw him do that live from the other end. He has been doing this for a long time. He is just incredible. We were so happy about him, that he should finish it and then we can go out and field. I think that is what was going on, we were waiting for his hundred. And he played amazingly," Jaiswal said.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Bumrah leading from front!
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Captain Jasprit Bumrah (2-1) drew first blood and trapped debutante opener Nathan McSweeney (0) lbw with the fourth delivery that kept low. Then off the last ball of the day, Bumrah trapped Marnus Labuschagne (3) lbw with another delivery that hardly bounced.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Jaiswal ready for big stage
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) played one of the finest innings in the short test history of at the Perth Stadium and left to a standing ovation from an appreciative third-day crowd. His innings lasted 297 balls and provided the backbone of the Indian effort, putting the tourists in position to push for an early lead in the five-test series.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: King Kohli is back!
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Virat Kohli returned to form in style with a brilliant century on Day 3 as India declared their second innings when he achieved the feat in the first Test at Perth. Kohli completed his 30th Test century off 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Australia on verge of defeat
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Australia were reeling at 12-3 at stumps and trailing by 521 runs on day three of the first Test. During a tricky 4.2 overs before stumps, paceman Jasprit Bumrah dismissed debutant Nathan McSweeney (0) and Labuschagne (3), both lbw, while nightwatchman Cummins (2) edged Mohammed Siraj to the slips, leaving Usman Khawaja unbeaten on three with an almighty mountain to climb.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Good morning and welcome
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Good morning and welcome to our live blog of Day 4's play in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 match between Australia and India.