'Australia. Play well, otherwise...': Sourav Ganguly sends loud and clear message to Pat Cummins after Perth thrashing

Following Team India's colossal 295-run win over Australia in the first Test in Perth, former India captain Sourav Ganguly fired a warning to the home side. India outclassed the Aussies in all departments, bowling them out for 104 and 238 in both innings, while putting a solid 487/6 in the second to effectively put Australia out of contention pretty early in the game. Sourav Ganguly spoke in detail about Team India's win against Australia in Perth(File/AP)

Ganguly, in a chat with JioCinema on the sidelines of the IPL 2025 Auction, warned the Aussies to play well or else it will be a “long series” for Pat Cummins and co.

“(It was said) They lost 0-3 to New Zealand in India, they will blow them away. Look who's blown them away! Indian cricket has enormous talent. For Australia, play well otherwise it's going to be a long series for you,” said Ganguly.

The former India captain, who also served as BCCI's president from 2021 until 2023, heaped praise on the star performers of India's win in Perth. While Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100*) smashed stellar centuries in the second innings, Jasprit Bumrah produced a player-of-the-match performance, picking a five-wicket haul in the first.

Bumrah picked eight wickets across the game, and also dismissed the dangerous Travis Head in the second innings, who led the lone battle for the home side with a counter-attacking 89.

“It's great to see Bumrah, Kohli, Yashasvi… 22-year-old, first Test in Australia, superb. Nitish Reddy, never looked out of place on a big stage. That's what Indian cricket is for you,” said Ganguly.

Focus shifts to Day/Night Test

Ganguly warned against complacency, though, insisting that the next Test – to be played with pink ball in Adelaide – will be crucial for Team India. The side had a forgettable outing in its last pink ball outing in Australia, as it was bowled out for merely 36 in the second innings.

“The next match is going to be important, because it's a day/night Test. Australia have a great record at Adelaide. It's a long series, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for India's win,” said Ganguly.

Rohit Sharma will return to the Indian XI for the second Test, and is also expected to take part in a two-day warm-up match in Canberra with the pink ball to prepare for the match in Adelaide.