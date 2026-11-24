China has successfully conducted the maiden test flight of a domestically built wingless flying car in Changsha. Footage shared on X by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong shows the compact vehicle lifting off vertically without requiring a runway.

China’s wingless flying car. (@China_Amb_India)

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Weighing 280 kg at takeoff and capable of carrying a 120 kg payload, the prototype features an enclosed fan system that conceals its rotor blades inside the body, a design aimed at making low-altitude city flights significantly safer.

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Also Read: ‘Flying cars are real’: Elon Musk unveils Tesla Roadster 2 that takes flight. Watch

“A China-made wingless flying car has completed its maiden flight in Changsha. Weighing 280 kg at takeoff and carrying a 120 kg payload, it lifts off without a runway. The enclosed fan design hides the blades inside, making city flights safer,” Feihong wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The video begins with the car parked in what appeared to be a paved pathway, with another jet visible in the background. The car then lifts off vertically with no runway, rises into the air while hovering and manoeuvring, flies around against a clear sky and lands smoothly back on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video begins with the car parked in what appeared to be a paved pathway, with another jet visible in the background. The car then lifts off vertically with no runway, rises into the air while hovering and manoeuvring, flies around against a clear sky and lands smoothly back on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

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About China's flying car:

The vehicle is powered by a multi-stage thrust-vectoring ducted fan system. Furthermore, the car's propulsion units are enclosed, so it has no exposed propellers or wings.

“The single-seat prototype has a maximum takeoff weight of 280 kg and a payload capacity of 120 kg.”

Tesla’s flying car push

While China’s wingless prototype focuses on enclosed ducted fans and vertical lift, Elon Musk’s Tesla has been chasing airborne capability through a very different engineering route.

Following years of hype around a flying Roadster, Tesla unveiled a pre-production Roadster in October 2026 equipped with SpaceX-developed cold-gas air thrusters designed for short airborne bursts and extreme acceleration.