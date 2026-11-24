China has successfully conducted the maiden test flight of a domestically built wingless flying car in Changsha. Footage shared on X by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong shows the compact vehicle lifting off vertically without requiring a runway.
Weighing 280 kg at takeoff and capable of carrying a 120 kg payload, the prototype features an enclosed fan system that conceals its rotor blades inside the body, a design aimed at making low-altitude city flights significantly safer.
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“A China-made wingless flying car has completed its maiden flight in Changsha. Weighing 280 kg at takeoff and carrying a 120 kg payload, it lifts off without a runway. The enclosed fan design hides the blades inside, making city flights safer,” Feihong wrote.
The video begins with the car parked in what appeared to be a paved pathway, with another jet visible in the background. The car then lifts off vertically with no runway, rises into the air while hovering and manoeuvring, flies around against a clear sky and lands smoothly back on the ground.{{/usCountry}}
The video begins with the car parked in what appeared to be a paved pathway, with another jet visible in the background. The car then lifts off vertically with no runway, rises into the air while hovering and manoeuvring, flies around against a clear sky and lands smoothly back on the ground.{{/usCountry}}
About China's flying car:
The vehicle is powered by a multi-stage thrust-vectoring ducted fan system. Furthermore, the car's propulsion units are enclosed, so it has no exposed propellers or wings.
“The single-seat prototype has a maximum takeoff weight of 280 kg and a payload capacity of 120 kg.”
Tesla’s flying car push
While China’s wingless prototype focuses on enclosed ducted fans and vertical lift, Elon Musk’s Tesla has been chasing airborne capability through a very different engineering route.
Following years of hype around a flying Roadster, Tesla unveiled a pre-production Roadster in October 2026 equipped with SpaceX-developed cold-gas air thrusters designed for short airborne bursts and extreme acceleration.
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Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.