Watch: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani serves Risotto at gathering in New Delhi

"As of today, Italian cuisine is a World Heritage Site #UNESCO. At the Embassy in New Delhi we celebrate this great achievement for Italy and for all Italians around the world," Tajani wrote on his official X handle.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani served risotto at a special diplomatic event in India, adding a cultural touch to his three-day visit to the country.

The minister, seen in the clip standing behind a counter and serving plates of Italian food to guests. The gesture symbolised Italy’s pride in its culinary heritage.

In the video, he is seen wearing a white apron over a black coat, paired with a blue tie, as he serves a yellow-coloured Italian dish onto white plates.

The event highlighted how cuisine can strengthen international ties. The gathering was attended by diplomats, Indian officials, business leaders and cultural representatives.

The minister’s gentle gesture put the spotlight on the close ties between India and Italy.

While the culinary moment drew attention, Tajani’s visit has a wider purpose. India and Italy are expanding their partnership in areas such as trade, defence, clean energy, education and technology.