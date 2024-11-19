Watch: Mountain collapse in Congo reveals tonnes of copper, internet says ‘Ban Britain entry’

A mountain collapse in the Democratic Republic of Congo revealed massive copper reserves while leading to a discussion on colonialism. Footage of the dramatic mountain collapse has gone viral online, sparking many jokes about protecting the copper deposits from foreign invaders. A video shows a mountain collapse revealing tonnes of copper in Congo(X/@curioXities)

According to Al Jazeera, the mountain collapsed in the mineral-rich Katanga region of DR Congo. Viral footage of the event shows hundreds of people gathered together to watch the collapse. People closest to the site of the collapse were seen running for cover as boulders tumbled down.

Watch the video below:

About Congo’s copper reserves

Copper is one of the Democratic Republic of Congo's most valuable natural resources. The country has immense copper reserves, primarily located in the Katanga region (now Haut-Katanga Province), which is part of the Central African Copperbelt, the largest and richest mineral belt in the world.

DR Congo is home to some of the world’s largest high-grade copper deposits. Katanga’s copper is known for its high quality and relatively low production costs, making it highly competitive on global markets. The area also has other valuable reserves like cobalt, uranium, tin, and zinc.

The reactions

Copper is essential for electrical wiring, renewable energy systems and has many other industrial applications too. With the global shift towards green energy and the rise in demand for electric vehicles, the country’s copper is increasingly valuable for global supply chains.

The discovery of another large copper reserve in Katanga sparked many reactions online.

“Hello continental Europe, UK, USA, china - keep your filthy hands away. This belongs to Congo people,” read one comment on X.

“Congo needs to ban entry of Britain and other westerners in view the mountain collapse revealing minerals to keep them safe,” another X user opined.

“Ban Britain entry,” a user added.

“Lubumbashi region of Kinshasa Congo are filled with copper mines and only a few meters down the earth, one can find copper. This mountain didn't collapse naturally but months of digging at its base made it collapse, so that the mine diggers can have an avalanche of copper,” a user explained.